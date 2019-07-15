The Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care at Gundersen Health System, supported by Gundersen Medical Foundation, is accepting nominations for the annual Paula J. Tower Memorial award.
Applications can be submitted no later than July 30 by email to Deb Frye, dafrye@gundersenhealth.org, or by mail to Paula J. Tower Memorial Award, Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care, Attn: Deb Frye, 1900 South Ave., EB1-002, La Crosse, WI 54601.
The award was established to honor Paula Tower’s legacy and remember the difference one person can make. Tower was a mammography technologist who worked at Gundersen Health System for more than 16 years before dying from breast cancer in 2007.
Every year, this award is given to one individual in the Coulee Region who exemplifies the selfless giving of time and energy to advance the message of hope for a future without breast cancer. Criteria for the award includes:
- The nominee must reside in Iowa, Minnesota or Wisconsin.
- The nominee must have given time and energy to help support local breast cancer programs, or have made a significant influence in the community by dealing with breast cancer education, screening, treatment or support programs.
A detailed description of how the nominee meets the selection criteria should be typed or handwritten separate from a letter including the submitter’s name, address and phone number, the nominee’s name, address and phone number.
The winner will be announced at “Steppin’ Out in Pink,” at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
For more information, contact Deb Frye at 608-775-1115.
