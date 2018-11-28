Try 1 month for 99¢
The La Crosse Community Foundation’s reversal of Giving Tuesday distributed thousands of dollars from the Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund to nonprofit agencies.

They, and the amounts they received, are:

Coulee Council on Addictions — $1,000

Freedom Honor Flight — $1,000

La Crosse Public Education Foundation’s Random Acts of Kindness — $1,000

Capable Canines of Wisconsin — $1,000

Aptiv (formerly Riverfront) — $1,000

The Parenting Place — $1,000

Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s Acorns to Oaks Program — $1,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region — $1,000

La Crosse Jail Ministry — $1,000

WAFER — $1,000

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers — $1,000

Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse — $1,000

Coulee Region Humane Society $3,000

A Chance to Dance Foundation at Misty's Dance Unlimited — $1,000 $1000

St. Clare Health Mission — $1,000

Boys & Girls Club Girls Wrestling Program — $1,000.

