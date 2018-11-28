The La Crosse Community Foundation’s reversal of Giving Tuesday distributed thousands of dollars from the Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund to nonprofit agencies.
They, and the amounts they received, are:
Coulee Council on Addictions — $1,000
Freedom Honor Flight — $1,000
La Crosse Public Education Foundation’s Random Acts of Kindness — $1,000
Capable Canines of Wisconsin — $1,000
Aptiv (formerly Riverfront) — $1,000
The Parenting Place — $1,000
Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s Acorns to Oaks Program — $1,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region — $1,000
La Crosse Jail Ministry — $1,000
WAFER — $1,000
New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers — $1,000
Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse — $1,000
Coulee Region Humane Society $3,000
A Chance to Dance Foundation at Misty's Dance Unlimited — $1,000 $1000
St. Clare Health Mission — $1,000
Boys & Girls Club Girls Wrestling Program — $1,000.
