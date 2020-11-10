 Skip to main content
Nonprofits supporting racial equality invited to apply for Mayo Clinic Fund for Change grant
Nonprofits supporting racial equality invited to apply for Mayo Clinic Fund for Change grant

Mayo Clinic has launched the EverybodyIN Fund for Change, benefiting nonprofits furthering racial equity, diversity and inclusion.

Nonprofits in communities near Mayo locations in Southwest Wisconsin, including La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, Arcadia, Tomah, Sparta, Prairie du Chien and La Crescent can apply for $20,000 in grants. In total, Mayo locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida will fund $200,000 in grants supported by staff and entity contributions. 

"Mayo Clinic established the Fund for Change in response to staff who asked for opportunities to support change and equity in communities," says Erin Sexton, director of enterprise community engagement for Mayo Clinic. "We are excited to begin receiving grant applications and make awards to organizations that directly benefit the communities where many of our patients and staff live."

Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 29. Proposals will be assessed in part on the organization's efforts in eliminating racism, promoting social justice and advancing equity and inclusion for diverse members of Mayo communities.

For more information on grant requirements and applications, visit https://communityengagement.mayocli nic.org/everybodyin/

               

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

