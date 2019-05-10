A Noodles & Co. restaurant is expected to open late this year in a four-unit building that’s under construction at the former Old Country Buffet restaurant site at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska.
An AT&T Wireless store and a spa also will be in the development, according to a Facebook post by Citizens State Bank, which is providing financing for the project. The post asks what people would like to see in the remaining space.
Old Country Buffet closed in June 2016 and the building was razed last July to make way for the new building.
“I can confirm that we are opening a location in Onalaska in late 2019,” Noodles & Co. spokeswoman Danielle Moore said Friday morning. “The opening is too far out to set a specific opening date.”
“We are very excited to open this location and serve the Onalaska community,” Moore said. “We appreciate the excitement and support from everyone in Onalaska and look forward to opening our doors later this year.
The company’s restaurants typically employ 25 to 30 people, Moore said.
Noodles & Co. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colo., and has 459 restaurants in 32 states, which are known for serving noodle dishes, salads and soups. For more information, visit www.noodles.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.