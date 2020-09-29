Noodles & Co. restaurant to open Friday

The restaurant originally was to open Sept. 16. But a Noodles spokeswoman said Sept. 15 that the opening would be delayed. She cited an increase in area coronavirus cases, and acknowledged that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant’s hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For now, its inside dining area will be closed to on-premise eating as a coronavirus precaution. But customers can eat on the outdoor patio or take their food home. Food can be ordered on a Noodles app, online, by telephone or in person inside the restaurant. And it can be picked up inside the restaurant or at the pick-up window on the restaurant’s north side. Third-party delivery service also will be available.