Norskedalen will host the annual Old Fashioned Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley.
The event will feature Norwegian holiday traditions including crafts, a Yule Log hunt, music, homemade lefse, gifts and a hand bell concert in the Benrud Chapel. Santa will be present from 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for kids 5 to 18, $15 per family and free for members. Dinner is available for purchase. For more information, call 608-452-3424 or visit www.norskedalen.org.
