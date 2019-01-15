The Land Stewardship Project will hold a workshop to help farmers consider the costs and benefits of increasing soil health on their farm.
The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center, 75 Rice St., Lewiston, Minn.
The goal of the workshop is to help attendees see soil health not as an expense, but as an investment, said Alex Romano, from the Land Stewardship Project.
North Dakota farmer and rancher Joshua Dukart will keynote the workshop.
Dukart is a proponent of holistic farm management, which examines sustainable farm practices through an ecological, economic and quality of life standpoint.
"It’s using different tools to help us improve the ecological side of things, when to use them, how to manage risk," Dukart said. "And how do we do it without driving ourselves crazy and at the same time be willing to step out of our comfort zone."
Going low-till or no-till reduces the number of passes over a farmer’s land, which reduces topsoil erosion from wind or rain.
This keeps valuable, nutrient-rich soil in place, and helps farmers save on labor and the cost of putting lost nutrients back in the soil through fertilizer. Planting cover crops increases the density of roots keeping soil in place, also preventing soil erosion, as well as encourages natural biota to flourish in the soil.
Dukart said farmers can do less and get more when they build up their soil.
Those interested in attending should RSVP by Jan. 21 by calling the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District at 507-332-5408, calling Liana Nichols at 507-523-3366, or emailing Nichols at lnichols@landstewardshipproject.org.
There is a $20 attendance fee, and a $10 rate for students and additional family members.
Dukart will also hold the same workshop from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Faribault Elks Club.
