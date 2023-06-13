The north end of Pettibone Park is temporarily open. There will be ongoing repairs in the next few weeks. If you have any questions, contact Dan Trussoni at 608-789-4915 or trussonid@cityoflacrosse.org
A 65-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of a sixth drunken driving offense.
The end is near for a rural Cashton business.
A 78-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges for alleged sex offenses against a teenage boy.
A 37-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $5,000 signature bond after he was accused of breaking into a storage unit and taking a gun safe cont…
Years ago when Courtney Silas was renting a home on Sixth Street in La Crosse, the kitchen ceiling fell in and water from the upstairs plumbin…