The question of whether Gillette Street on the city’s North Side will get bike lanes will now be up to the La Crosse Common Council.
Council member Scott Neumeister, who represents a portion of the North Side, introduced a resolution prohibiting bike lane construction on Gillette Street from Rose Street to Onalaska Avenue and leaving parking lanes on both sides of the street. The resolution will go the Judiciary and Administrative Committee at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a public hearing before going on to the La Crosse Common Council on March 14.
Neumeister said the resolution was his only recourse to stand up for his constituents after the Board of Public Works voted in favor of bike lanes over parking on the north side of Gillette Street.
The city plans to reconstruct the corridor, George Street to Onalaska Avenue this year and George to Rose in a couple of years. The plan calls for the width of the street to remain the same, and city staff say the curbs will stay where they are. City ordinance calls on staff to evaluate possibilities for bike lanes whenever a street is reconstructed.
“They voted 3 to 2 to pass that, and both council members voted against it,” Neumeister said. “That is binding. That automatically moves forward. The only way we can turn that is to bring that in front of the council for reconsideration.”
Neumeister said he isn’t anti-bike; he said he believes bike lanes have a place, just not on Gillette Street.
Neumeister said the street, which runs past the La Crosse industrial park, is frequented by large trucks and trailers that raises safety concerns for him.
“It’s one of the busiest streets on the North Side, and it’s a dangerous place to have a bike lane,” he said.
Homeowners and business owners in the area also raised objections to giving up parking spots.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, who chairs the Board of Public Works, voted in favor of the bike lanes, saying the move supports the city’s overall goal of improving transportation as laid out in the 2012 Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and complete streets ordinance.
“It’s not just the travel lanes on the street for cars, but it’s also pedestrian safety and bicycles, and this to me does the best job of blending the goals for all of those modes of travel,” Kabat said.
The area has a number of facilities, such as schools, the North Side Community Library and bus stops, that drive pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Data gathered by city staff showed 12 reported bike/vehicle crashes on that stretch of road between 2005 and 2017. According to the Crash Modification Factor Clearing House, bike lanes reduce vehicle and bicycle crashes by 40 to 73 percent.
“I heard very strongly from folks that felt the parking issues were very important; however, I don’t believe that street is utilized very much or as much as folks think it is for parking,” Kabat said.
Staff from the city’s engineering and planning departments did parking counts at six different times of day between Jan. 25 and Feb. 6 and found an average of 11 cars parked in the 187 available spaces, for a utilization of 5.7 percent.
Kabat also emphasized that decisions such as where specifically to put bike lanes are put into the hands of the Board of Public Works by city ordinance to handle the day-to-day implementation of city plans and policies, like the bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
“That’s part of the challenge. If we were to take every one of these types of decisions to the full council, it would cause gridlock basically. It would dramatically increase the amount of time it takes to get things done,” Kabat said.
“To have all of these decisions go back to the council, I think it would be a bad precedent,” he said.
