The La Crosse Public Library's North Community Library closed three hours early Tuesday due to an unexpected power failure.
"I have just been informed that due to some electrical failures on the part of Xcel Energy, we lost partial power to North, including the ability to run the HVAC system. Thus there is no air movement in the building, which is a major code violation," said library director Kelly Krieg-Sigman. "North will be closed until tomorrow morning; we expect repairs to be done tonight."
According to Xcel Energy, the outage, which affects 20 customers, began at 2:38 p.m. and power is expected to be restored Tuesday afternoon.
The library plans to open the the branch reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Main Street Library and the South Community Library are both open for regular hours and full library services.
Visit LaCrosseLibrary.org or the library's Facebook page for updates.
