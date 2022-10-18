North Side residents, Logan parents and staff shared concerns about referendum

The November election is three weeks away, and yards across the city are staked with signs about the controversial school referendum.

On the ballot will be the opportunity to vote in favor or against the School District of La Crosse’s proposed plan to consolidate Logan and Central High Schools into a renovated South Side building, and among the most vocal have been Logan staff and families of current and future students.

In a number of email communications and virtual and in-person school board or community meetings, the district and Superintendent Aaron Engel have cited declining enrollment, maintenance costs, budget deficits — Engel estimates consolidation would save around $4.5 million annually in operating costs — as the driving forces behind the referendum. If passed, the plan would combine the high schools in the former Trane building at 3600 Pammel Creek Road and have students from the three existing middle schools move into the Central and Logan High School buildings.

The $194.7 million referendum would increase property taxes by $8 per $100,000 of property value, and while the cost is a concern, the biggest issue is the plan itself.

“I don’t think people are objecting all that much to the money,” says Doug Happel, former principal at Logan. “It’s what they’re using it for. Money is important, but kids are more important.”

Distance, school size among concerns

For Meg Konczakowski and her husband, buying a home on the North Side of La Crosse was a deliberate choice, with close proximity and smaller schools of importance. One of their children is currently a sophomore, the other a senior at Logan.

“We never wanted to raise our kids in a large or Division 1 size district like we attended,” Konczakowski says. “We live near Myrick Park and we knew that our kids, if needed, could hop on their bikes and use the trails through the marsh to get to Logan in no time. The size of Logan is very desirable to us and our children.”

Combined, the student body of the new school would total around 1,800, and the district states, “The annual operational cost savings of the consolidation will allow us to keep student-to-staffing ratios at their current, low levels.” However, extracurriculars and sports will be impacted. The district says the number and types of opportunities would increase, but being considered is combining sports and other competition-based teams. Community surveys have found few support the idea of maintaining two school identities within the same building.

With two schools, Konczakowski says, “Everyone makes a team, everyone gets a chance to play, everyone makes the band, the orchestra etc. How wonderful is that for teenagers to know they will always be included no matter their ability?”

Under the district’s plans, the new school would not have a football stadium, and varsity football, soccer and track competitions would be held at Swanson Field. That students would need transportation to practices normally on campus, and especially for those who cannot drive themselves, would be an inconvenience to families, Konczakowski says. The district says late buses would be offered for athletes.

The district is looking into busing options for students and families to travel to events and games.

Happel, who was Logan’s principal from 1976 to 1988 and later associate superintendent of human resources for the School District of La Crosse, notes the consolidation would bring transportation issues in general. A South Side resident, “I can tell you we have serious traffic issues,” Happel says.

In an August informational and community Q&A session, Engel noted the Ward Ave. and 32nd Street crossing is “a confusing intersection,” and says the district has met with the city to discuss what alterations to traffic patterns and roadways may be necessary. Crossing guards would be utilized “when traffic is congested” and roundabouts may be a possibility.

Engel has shared the current average walk time for students is about 16 minutes and the average bus ride would be 20-25 minutes. Some students could could have up to a 50-minute bus commute. The district anticipates adding three additional bus routes on the North Side, with late busing through existing partnerships with The Good Fight and Boys and Girls Club.

Konczakowski has doubts transportation plans would ensure on time arrival.

“Southern Bluffs and Northwoods Elementary students are still arriving late,” she says. “Not just missing breakfast time, but actually class time. When these kids can’t make it to their ‘neighborhood’ schools on time, how can you expect that kids living north of I-90 on French Island will arrive on time to a school on Pammel Creek Road?

“Let’s slow down and fix current transportation issues before adding to them,” Konczakowski adds. “No child deserves to miss a provided meal or instructional time at no fault of their own.”

Konczakowski says her children, who attended Lincoln Middle School, would appreciate a high school where they see all their friends, but the challenges of consolidation outweigh any benefit.

“They feel that they never wanted to deal with busing — what a waste of time that could be spent on homework,” says Konczakowski, adding that her children feel transportation barriers would “close” other extracurricular opportunities for them.

For Derek Mueller, pastor at Northside Community Church and father of four children, including a freshman and junior at Logan High School, the distance would be a frustration. At present, all his children are within close walking distance of their North Side schools. But for other North Side families, he says, it could be a “prohibitive barrier.”

“Our family will be fine,” Mueller says. “But in reality for many kids, it will be struggle for them to get to school — the kids that need school and activities the most, who would benefit the most, kids from broken families, disadvantaged homes, trauma. You’ve just put up a barrier.”

For some, the motivation to go to school is the extracurriculars or special events. For activities that require late nights, ride sharing is not always an option, and MTU doesn’t run late evening. For others, responsible to getting their siblings to their respective schools, the extra time may mean a late arrival.

A blow to the North Side

Moving the high school will impact more than just families with children. Mueller and his wife made a conscious decision to live on the North Side, focused on being getting acquainted with their neighbors, being involved in the schools, and knowing their children’s friends and parents.

“We’ve really chosen community. We want to be involved,” Mueller says. “This kind of goes against the grain of the way we’ve tried to live.”

If you take away the high school, Mueller says, “It will become kind of a wasteland. In 20 years, property values are going to continue to plummet, because people want to live and work on the south side. It hurts businesses that (have a number of high school patrons). If you know your kid is going to school on the south side, you (buy homes) on the South Side.”

Happel says the North Side will lose its identity, and the school is another item on the list of inequities. Logan, he says, had fewer niche class options and extracurriculars, along with older furnishings and equipment.

Communication lacking

A series of surveys on the referendum were sent out to residents, with the district sharing the results. But responses, Mueller says, weren’t perceived as being final.

“It feels like we skipped a step,” says Mueller. “There was a question of how many people would be supportive of looking into school consolidation, whether that’s a viable option or not. Sure, let’s look into. And then it went to referendum. They skipped the whole discussion part. Around 60% of people said let’s consider this, not let’s do this. Can we go back to the drawing board?”

It comes across as “the only option,” Mueller says. “And if you don’t (vote yes), we’re going to do it anyway.”

Konczakowski has been frustrated with communication. On whether she believes alternatives are being seriously explored, she says “It’s hard to know when the answers you get are generic.”

An email to district families late summer was met with confusion and anger, with Engel stating, “If the referendum fails, we will still need to consolidate. This means moving into two middle schools in the short term and consolidating into one high school and one middle school within our existing buildings in five to 10 years.”

Days later, Engel sent another email apologizing for the confusion, this time stating, “Consolidation of high schools is not guaranteed or immediate. If we do not build a new high school, (changes) may be up to a decade away. If the state commits to reasonable funding of schools and our financial situation changes, it may not be the necessity we project it to be right now.”

However, an email sent this month repeated the initial statement.

“The only viable option that addresses all three of these challenges is the consolidation of our buildings,” Engel said. “There is no other option or configuration of grades that balances our budget, provides students with the opportunities they need to be prepared for their future at all levels, and attracts and retains high-quality teachers.”

Konczakowski says of the correspondence, “Again, like the first time he sent this email, he looks like a bully. Give me the referendum and $195 million or I will punish the children and smash them all into Central High School. ... I find it interesting that he sent almost the exact same email awhile back and then apologized because he didn’t realize how much backlash he would get. Then decided to send it again?”

Happel and Mueller both expressed they don’t believe Engel has ill intent, and Happel says the district presentations have been informative, and Engel very pleasant. But they believe he isn’t understanding of the impact on teachers, students, families and residents. Engel, they note, does have children enrolled in the District of La Crosse.

In general, the pulse of the North Side is not reverberating to the school board.

“It does feel coercive,” Mueller says. “I don’t think the superintendent has a good grasp for the community. I think he’s just kind of out of step with with the community of the La Crosse.”

If the referendum does not pass, the district will evaluate alternatives, which could take up to 10 years. The option to close Lincoln Middle School could take effect in as little as a year.