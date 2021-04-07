 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Woods International School to offer International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program
0 comments
top story

North Woods International School to offer International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program

{{featured_button_text}}

North Woods International School has become authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program, becoming one of 14 elementary schools statewide to provide the program.

North Woods International School

International Baccalaureate curriculum is focused on helping students become well rounded individuals with open minds, confidence, strong ethics, and prepared to respond to challenges and situations in the "real world." Students are guided to make connections between their experiences and those of people around the world to help them better understand their own and other families, cultures, languages and communities. 

“It is so exciting to have been selected as an IB school,” said North Woods International School principal Keri Holter. “We strive to have students see connections everywhere and see differences as strengths and opportunities for positive change in the world.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We use a rigorous curriculum and weave overall instructional best practices like equity and social/emotional learning throughout. Learning at North Woods is a celebration of all the very best elements education has to offer.”

The Primary Years Program is available to students ages 3 to 12, and concentrates on the development of the "whole child as an inquirer, both in the classroom and in the world outside." Students will learn to be thinkers, individuals of principle, risk takers, curious about the world and problem solvers seeking to positively impact the world. 

“This IB certification adds to the wide range of options parents have in the School District of La Crosse to choose the program that best fits their needs, whether it is their neighborhood school or a choice or charter program that offers a unique instructional approach,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. “Our district continues to expand opportunities providing a high-quality education to every student, every day.”

For more information visit www.ibo.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News