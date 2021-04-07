North Woods International School to offer International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program

North Woods International School has become authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program, becoming one of 14 elementary schools statewide to provide the program.

International Baccalaureate curriculum is focused on helping students become well rounded individuals with open minds, confidence, strong ethics, and prepared to respond to challenges and situations in the "real world." Students are guided to make connections between their experiences and those of people around the world to help them better understand their own and other families, cultures, languages and communities.

“It is so exciting to have been selected as an IB school,” said North Woods International School principal Keri Holter. “We strive to have students see connections everywhere and see differences as strengths and opportunities for positive change in the world.

"We use a rigorous curriculum and weave overall instructional best practices like equity and social/emotional learning throughout. Learning at North Woods is a celebration of all the very best elements education has to offer.”