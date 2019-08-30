Labor Day Weekend may come with a spectacular evening light display.
Conditions are right late Saturday and early Sunday for a possible showing of the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, over parts of northern Wisconsin and the northern U.S.
Auroras occur when very fast electrons carried by strong solar winds collide with molecules of gas in the earth’s atmosphere, said Jim Lattis, director of the University of Wisconsin Space Place.
Solar winds also bend the earth’s magnetic field into a dipole known as the magnetosphere. The magnetosphere redirects charged solar particles entering the atmosphere away from the equator, where the magnetic field is strongest, to the north and south poles.
That’s why we don’t see auroras at the equator, Lattis said.
When the redirected particles collide with atmospheric gases close the earth’s magnetic poles, they transfer a burst of energy to the gas, which the gas then emits as waves of light.
Atmospheric oxygen, depending on its altitude, dissipates energy at wavelengths that look red or green. Nitrogen emits blue and red-purple light. Since the burst of charged solar particles hitting the atmosphere aren’t uniform, the aurora displays as different patterns and movements.
The greater the disturbance from the solar wind to the magnetosphere, the greater the geomagnetic storm. The greater the geometric storm, the larger the range of the Northern Lights beyond the planet’s poles.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projected G1 geomagnetic storm conditions late Saturday that could intensify into G2 geomagnetic storm conditions early Sunday.
A G1 storm could produce auroras that are visible at high latitudes, such as northern Michigan and Maine. A G2 storm could produce auroras as low as New York and Idaho, according to NOAA.
While there’s no guarantee you’ll see a light display, “we’re kind of lucky that we have a new moon,” Lattis said.
Those hoping to glimpse the Northern Lights should find a dark, unobstructed view that faces the northern horizon.
Lattis recommended going out around midnight, when the Northern Lights typically peak.
