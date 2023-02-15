Eagle Battalion of UW-La Crosse is hosting the Northern Warfare Challenge the last weekend in February.

Northern Warfare Challenge is a nationwide competition where cadets race across Grandad Bluff. Schools from Arizona to Vermont are coming to La Crosse to compete in the “the hardest race in ROTC.”

ROTC Battalions from across the nation are sending 51 teams to compete. The competition doubles as both a skill and physical challenge as it takes the willing cadets through 17 miles of snow-covered trails with bitterly freezing winds. The trail covers over 3,500 feet of elevation with six stations to test various abilities before finishing on top of Grandad's Bluff.

Cadets will carry 35-pound rucksacks as they compete in weapons qualifications, knot tying, fire starting, cold weather injury care and a 180-pound sled drag. Cadets will also be tested on their soldiering skills during a knowledge test on the first day.

This year, for the first time, Northern Warfare Challenge is open to civilians. The partnership with River City Runners Club has seen over 120 people sign up to brave the La Crosse bluffs in the individual race. The community is embedded in the challenge, and civilians can cheer on the Army ROTC teams as individual competitors run through the Hixon trails.

“We are looking forward to a great competition this year that will involve over 250 cadets from around the country and participants from our local area.” said professor of military science Lt. Colonel Brian Knutson. “This competition allows the Eagle Battalion to show off our cadets and the great city of La Crosse and surrounding communities. Let's hope for more snow to make this a great event!”

For more information on Eagle Battalion or Northern Warfare Challenge, visit https://www.uwlax.edu/rotc/.