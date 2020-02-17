Northern Warfare Challenge set for Saturday in La Crosse

ROTC cadets from across the region will battle one another and the elements Saturday at the Northern Warfare Challenge in La Crosse.

The race, hosted by UW-La Crosse’s ROTC program, will cover 17 miles of Hixon Forest, beginning and ending at Grandad Bluff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local team, the Eagle Battalion, includes students from UW-L and Viterbo University in La Crosse, and from Winona State University and Saint Mary’s University in Winona.

In total, more than 300 cadets and Army cadre members from across the Midwest will square off in “The Toughest Race in ROTC.”

The race is set to begin at 7:15 a.m. Forecasts call for snow showers and temperatures about 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0