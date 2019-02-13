Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse ROTC will host the fifth annual Northern Warfare Challenge on Saturday.

The event, which is open to all U.S. universities, draws ROTC teams from across the Midwest to compete in a 24-mile march through the La Crosse bluffs and forests. It begins at 7 a.m. at the Onalaska Armory, 910 Oak Forest Drive.

Along the route, cadets carry a 35-pound rucksack and are faced with three additional challenges, such as starting a fire or hauling a log and two full water jugs up and down a steep hill.

Teams are expected to finish between 3 and 5 p.m.

