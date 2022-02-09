‘Northern Warfare Challenge’ set for UW-La Crosse

Military students from throughout the Midwest and beyond will be in La Crosse this weekend to take part in a growing challenge that tests endurance and strength.

The Eagle Battalion at UW-La Crosse will host the annual "Northern Warfare Challenge" Saturday, Feb. 12. This year’s event features a record 40 teams, including squads from Massachusetts to Arizona.

The 40 teams will march 16 miles through Hixon Forest with soldiers carrying a 35-pound pack and taking part in knot-tying, fire-starting and marksmanship competitions, along with being evaluated on evacuating a simulated casualty. Participants must also complete a written test. After reaching the top of Grandad's bluff, each finishing team will rappel off George's Bluff, just down the road from the finish line.

The Northern Warfare Challenge has become known as the "Hardest Race in ROTC" and is unique from other ROTC competitions because of the area’s driftless terrain. The event is split over two days with technical lanes on Friday, Feb. 11, separate from Saturday’s race.

The UWL Eagle Battalion is the reigning champions of the competition and will striving to repeat.

“There's nothing like this in ROTC and our students plan and execute the entire thing,” says Lt. Col. Erik Archer, chair of the UWL Military Science Department. “They begin planning in October and at this point hold daily meetings to confirm plans and finalize efforts. They are incredible.”

Archer says the event's professionalism, challenge and design is gaining attention. The event is largely planned and executed by students in the Eagle Battalion, which includes students from UWL, Viterbo University and Winona State University. Medical stations for the event will be staffed by nurses from Viterbo, while checkpoints, stations, scoring, and the Tactical Operations Center will be run by others in the battalion.

