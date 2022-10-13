Northside Elementary ‘Flips the Switch’ to solar energy

Contractors completed the installation of a 130 kilowatt solar energy system on the rooftop of Northside Elementary school this week.

The system's 292 panels will create roughly one-third of the energy for the building, which also houses the Coulee Montessori School. The photovoltaic system is expected to save the School District of La Crosse an estimated $11,000 in utility expenses each year, or over $400,000 over the life of the system.

The array was fully funded at no cost to the district. Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS), a volunteer group of more than a dozen parents, students and community members, led the fundraising effort. In addition to private donations, grant funds also were awarded by the La Crosse Community Foundation, the Couilliard Solar Foundation, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association and Hammond Climate Solutions.

SOLS Director Ben Golden notes that the switch has a triple bottom-line. “The second-largest yearly expense for most school districts is utilities. If the school district can avoid some of those costs, that keeps money in the classroom," he said. "At the same time, this project will keep carbon out of our atmosphere and presents a great opportunity for kids to see how clean energy works and what it looks like.”

Soon, students will also be able to see and touch a spare solar panel that will be hung in the building’s main entryway. A screen will show live information from the system’s inverters - allowing students to watch and track how much energy their school is producing.

“It’s an incredible educational opportunity,” says Golden “and systems of this size make a real impact in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions.”

He notes that over the estimated 25-year lifespan of the system, the panels will create the same amount of energy as burning approximately 3 million pounds of coal. “It’s something that the students and the community can be proud of, and it shows this community’s dedication to our children and the environment they will inherit.”

Golden says that Solar on La Crosse Schools will continue to work with the district to identify sites for additional solar installations. The group is currently fundraising for a 33-kilowatt rooftop array at project-based La Crosse Polytechnic and a 36-kilowatt outdoor solar classroom at Summit Elementary School, the district’s Environmental-themed school.

The group is accepting donations for the projects at https://www.solaronlacrosseschools.org.