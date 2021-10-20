Northside fall festival to mark harvest and Seeding a Legacy of Healing

On Thursday, the community will join to celebrate both the bounty harvested from the Logan Northside Neighborhood Garden program and the heritage of learning, healthy living and care for creation that’s grown from it — all sown by a Seeding a Legacy of Healing grant from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.

The event, a fall festival featuring garden veggies, pumpkins and s’mores, will be at La Crosse Fire Department’s Station No. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Logan Northside Neighborhood Garden program began to germinate when the reality of food insecurity was identified in La Crosse’s Northside neighborhood. Teachers, parents, social workers, the University of Wisconsin Extension Program, La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, the FSPA and many others came together to troubleshoot and ultimately create a blueprint for growing not only fresh produce but a heritage of community, food security and sustainability. FSPA granted Logan Northside Neighborhood Garden with $55,000 to help care for the hungry and for our earth as well.

The gardens — one at four north side La Crosse locations that include Northside Elementary School, Logan High School, North Community Library and La Crosse Fire Department, Station No. 4 — were plotted, planted, tended to and harvested by students and members of the community. The fruits of their labor are shared with families, and learning about horticulture, nutrition, healthy lifestyles and sustainable gardening practices abounds.

With programs like Logan Northside Neighborhood Garden, FSPA is carrying out out their initiative called Seeding a Legacy of Healing, investing funds received from the transaction with Mayo Clinic into collaboration into making good things happen. All sisters were eligible to present a Seeding a Legacy proposal to the internal committee for consideration. Criteria included:

• Four or more sisters determine a project for funding

• The Franciscan value of “relationship” must be operative.

• Address broad global/national or local concerns.

• Recipients must be non-profit organizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0