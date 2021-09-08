Northside schools hosting donation drive for Afghan children evacuees

The staff and students of Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori schools will be hosting a “Fill It Up Friday” donation drive this week to help Afghan children evacuees currently being housed at Fort McCoy.
Donation collection will be held this Friday at Northside Elementary School located at 1611 Kane St. in La Crosse. Those interested in donating items can drop them off at the school’s office. Donation items will be accepted Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. After the donation drive, the items will be packed up and then delivered to Fort McCoy this weekend by school principal Nicki Pope.
Of the roughly 12,000 evacuees currently at Fort McCoy, about 1,800 are children. Items in most need at this time include clothing (bulk items accepted, summer/fall seasonal clothes only, no winter clothes at this time please), blankets, and toys. Items should be age-appropriate for children ranging from newborns to 18-years-old. Donated items can be new or like new, however, new items will have the quickest turnaround and can be distributed immediately, but nothing donated will go to waste. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
“It was through my deployments to Nicaragua, Marshall Islands, and Kuwait/Iraq that influenced my decision to get into education,” said Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori Principal Nicki Pope. “I was on missions to build hospitals and schools during several of the deployments and the impact the children there had on me was immeasurable. I truly believe that it is crucial for all of our students to experience the positive impact they make by helping others when they can and giving back when they are able. This is a perfect way for us to teach them how to be compassionate to all those around them.”
Nearly all of the Afghan families arrived at Fort McCoy with only the clothes on their backs, so the needs are immense and the continued generosity of the community is greatly appreciated.