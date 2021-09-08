Northside schools hosting donation drive for Afghan children evacuees

The staff and students of Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori schools will be hosting a “Fill It Up Friday” donation drive this week to help Afghan children evacuees currently being housed at Fort McCoy.

Donation collection will be held this Friday at Northside Elementary School located at 1611 Kane St. in La Crosse. Those interested in donating items can drop them off at the school’s office. Donation items will be accepted Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. After the donation drive, the items will be packed up and then delivered to Fort McCoy this weekend by school principal Nicki Pope.

Of the roughly 12,000 evacuees currently at Fort McCoy, about 1,800 are children. Items in most need at this time include clothing (bulk items accepted, summer/fall seasonal clothes only, no winter clothes at this time please), blankets, and toys. Items should be age-appropriate for children ranging from newborns to 18-years-old. Donated items can be new or like new, however, new items will have the quickest turnaround and can be distributed immediately, but nothing donated will go to waste. Monetary donations will also be accepted.