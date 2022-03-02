Northwoods League Foundation to award 25 youth equipment grants

ROCHESTER — The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through Share the Glove grants this spring.

Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, will include one set of catcher’s gear (plus mitt), 10 fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

A total of 25 grants are available across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations, as a result of some grants being carried forward from previous seasons.

In La Crosse, the Loggers will coordinate the application process throughout the spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Softball Grants: Battle Creek, Mich.; Duluth; Fond du Lac; Green Bay; Kalamazoo, Mich.; Kenosha; Lakeshore, Wis.; Madison; Rockford; Thunder Bay, Ontario; Traverse City, Mich.; Wausau; Wisconsin Rapids.

Baseball Grants: Bismarck; Duluth; Eau Claire; Kokomo, Indiana; La Crosse; Mankato; Rochester; St. Cloud, Minn.; Thunder Bay; Waterloo, Iowa; Willmar, Minn.

From the applications collected locally, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria.

“It is an honor to play a part in fostering a love of baseball and softball in a new generation of athletes and fans,” said Northwoods League President Ryan Voz. “In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation and our longtime partner Rawlings, we have the opportunity to directly support and grow youth participation through the Share the Glove grants.”

For more details, visit northwoodsleague.com/share-the-glove, or contact the Loggers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0