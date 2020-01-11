Not afraid to speak out: La Crosse area activists to be recognized at MLK Community Celebration

She works with students at the Ho-Chunk Youth and Learning Center and co-advises the UW-L Native American Student Association.

And she serves on several local boards and committees, including the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Management Board, the Disparities in Juvenile Justice-Best Practices Committee, and the Mayor’s Taskforce on Racism.

It’s important to not only refute stereotypes about Native Americans, Littlejohn said, but to acknowledge and share the realities.

“We need to deal with this intergenerational trauma because it’s tied to our identities as Native people,” she said. “Boarding schools, reservations, attempted genocide, adoption — these things are still with us, and we need to heal from them. And you can’t heal until you have a better connection to those roots.”

Littlejohn has never been one to forget her roots, nor is she the type to shy away from conversations about social injustices.