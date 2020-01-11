Not afraid to speak out: La Crosse area activists to be recognized at MLK Community Celebration

When Tracy Littlejohn speaks to classrooms, it’s sometimes as if the students are seeing a ghost.
“I’ve gone into some fourth-grade classrooms where they thought we were extinct,” said Littlejohn, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, an educator and homeschool coordinator, and an activist on issues facing the indigenous community.
“That misconception is still hanging around us as Native Americans because the things they see in movies and on TV, the things they’re taught in textbooks, are inaccurate,” she said. “The kids are always excited and eager to find out more, but they’re still getting the same wrong information a lot.”
Littlejohn’s efforts to enlighten minds and dispel stereotypes about Native Americans are hardly limited to the classroom — it’s work to which she’s dedicated her life.
And in recognition of that work, Littlejohn will receive the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award at the MLK Community Celebration at Viterbo University on Jan. 20. Given annually, the award honors those who are committed to building a more just and diverse La Crosse.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” she said. “I’m still surprised that I’m being recognized in this way.”
Littlejohn has sought to educate the community about the harm caused by stereotypical images of Native Americans, such as the Hiawatha Statue in Riverside Park.
She works with students at the Ho-Chunk Youth and Learning Center and co-advises the UW-L Native American Student Association.
And she serves on several local boards and committees, including the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Management Board, the Disparities in Juvenile Justice-Best Practices Committee, and the Mayor’s Taskforce on Racism.
It’s important to not only refute stereotypes about Native Americans, Littlejohn said, but to acknowledge and share the realities.
“We need to deal with this intergenerational trauma because it’s tied to our identities as Native people,” she said. “Boarding schools, reservations, attempted genocide, adoption — these things are still with us, and we need to heal from them. And you can’t heal until you have a better connection to those roots.”
Littlejohn has never been one to forget her roots, nor is she the type to shy away from conversations about social injustices.
“My parents often talked about what was right and what was wrong, so I always felt it was OK to speak out,” she said. “I became a mom at 18, and I’ve always wanted things to be better for my son and for other kids. I’m still experiencing a lot of hate and discrimination, and I plan to keep going so that the next generation hopefully doesn’t have to deal with that.”
Irv Balto to receive Drum Major Legacy Award
You have free articles remaining.
Irv Balto has done so much for social justice issues in the La Crosse area that organizers with the MLK Community Celebration created an award for him.
New this year, the MLK Drum Major Legacy Award honors those who lead the march toward change and do so not because they are seeking praise, but because they love the people around them.
Balto, according to organizers, is a shining example.
A longtime La Crosse resident, Balto has led and volunteered for too many causes to count: from ending violence toward women, to protecting and preserving the environment, to eliminating hate in local communities.
“There’s a lot of people in La Crosse who could have gotten this award, and that’s the truth,” Balto said. “It’s nice to be selected, but there’s just dozens and dozens of people who could equally say they’ve been working for social justice, and they deserve to be recognized, too.”
Still, few people have been so active for so long.
In the 1980s, Balto helped launch an anti-domestic-violence project that connected a range of stakeholders: women’s shelters, law enforcement, the court system, chemical dependency organizations and more.
In the past few years, Balto has been involved with the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network, which seeks to empower people of all faiths to push back against anti-Muslim sentiment.
“It seems to me that we’re culturally divided and at a cultural tipping point,” he said. “Right now, the possibility of war has been on my mind. I’m concerned about the rules and regulations at the EPA that have been eviscerated. I’m concerned that women may lose their right to abortion. There are so many issues, and I can’t say one is more important than the others.”
Balto’s motivation to serve the community, even when the sheer number of issues is daunting, can be traced to his college days.
In May 1970, when college students across the country were protesting the Vietnam War, Balto was part of the anti-war student group that effectively shut down the University of Minnesota.
“That was 50 years ago now, and a lot of the people who took part in it are old and sick,” said Balto, who is in his 70s. “Now it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation.”
Time and place
The MLK Community Celebration will be be held 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Main Theatre.
Lynda Blackmon Lowery, who was a child activist in the South during the Civil Rights Movement, will present the keynote address.
In addition to the awards given to Littlejohn and Balto, the Lynda Lowery Student Leadership Award will be presented to Onalaska High School student Jonah Harlan.
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.