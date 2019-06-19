• Dear readers: Malcolm Berko’s investment column “Taking Stock” is included in today’s additional section “Hmmm… Perspectives for the Curious Mind.” Berko, whose career spanned 40 years, passed away last week after this section was printed. The columns included in the section are the last that he penned.
