Nov. 3 election will feature longtime match-ups, political newcomers, and special local race
Nov. 3 election will feature longtime match-ups, political newcomers, and special local race

Monday was the deadline for Wisconsin candidates to file nomination papers for the upcoming fall election, and voters will see incumbent lawmakers challenged, special elections and longtime match-ups on their ballots.

Come Nov. 3, state Senate, Assembly and congressional seats will be up for grabs, as will certain local seats, such as district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.

Nationally, the country will vote in the presidential election, choosing between President Donald Trump or likely-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The fate of the Senate

Seven Wisconsin state senators are not running for reelection in the fall, giving Democrats an opportunity to take back the majority or for Republicans to create a supermajority.

That includes former Senate minority leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, who earlier this year announced she would not be running again after 20 years in state government, moving on to take a job with Dairyland Power Cooperative.

Shilling was poised to face-off with longtime opponent, former Sen. Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse, until her announcement.

Kapanke, who served as senator for Wisconsin's 32nd District from 2004-2011 before being recalled during Act 10, has tried to win back the seat twice since. He is the only Republican running for the seat in Nov.

His opponent will be decided in August's primary, as three Democrats battle it out, including Brad Pfaff, longtime agriculture official. He and Kapanke ran against each other in 2004.

Pfaff will compete against Jayne Swiggum, D-Gays Mills, and Paul Weber, D-La Crosse, in the Aug. 11 primary.

Candidates aim to shake seats up in area

Two lawmakers with long tenures will also face challenges.

Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will be challenged in the primary this year for the state's 3rd Congressional District, which represents much of Wisconsin's western border.

Kind has held the seat since 1997, and local doctor Mark Neumann, D-La Crosse, is running against him for the Democratic nomination in August.

Two candidates will also vie for the Republican nomination. Veteran and farmer Derrick Van Orden, R-Hagen City, and former public relations specialist, Jessi Ebben, R-Eau Claire, will face off in the primary.

And Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, who has served in the Assembly since 2011, will face current West Salem village trustee Leroy Brown, an Independent, and current La Crosse County Supervisor, Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem, in the general election.

Tiffany-Zunker rematch

Voters will experience a bit of deja-vu when they see Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Tricia Zunker, D-Wausau, back on the ballot.

Tiffany beat Zunker in a special congressional election last month to finish  incumbent Sean Duffy's term, after he announced his retirement.

The two will have a rematch in November to see who will serve a full two-year term in the seat.

Local races

The city of Onalaska will hold a special election this fall, after its new mayor Kim Smith vacated her alderperson seat.

The city's clerk, Cari Burmaster, announced she would be retiring and running for the open city council seat, saying she wants to "protect" the city's foundation she's helped build as clerk for 19 years.

She won't run unopposed. Jack Pogreba is also in the race — for the second time this year. He ran against Smith in the spring elections and lost. The city council voted to host a special election rather than appointing him as runner-up.

In La Crosse County, the clerk, treasurer and the register of deeds incumbents are all running for reelection, all unopposed.

Most district attorneys in the area will run for reelection, unopposed.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will meet next week to hear any challenges and discuss any issues a candidate might have had with their papers, after which the ballot will be finalized.

Below is a list of candidates in the area that filed papers by the June 1 deadline. Some papers are still being processed and are labeled "pending."

Congressional District 3

Ron Kind (i), D-La Crosse

Mark Neumann, D-La Crosse

Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City

Jessi Ebben, R-Eau Claire

Congressional District 7

Tricia Zunker, D-Wausau

Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua

State Senate District 24

Patrick Testin (i), R-Stevens Point

Paul Piotrowski, D-Stevens Point

State Senate District 32

Jayne Swiggum, D-Gays Mills

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska

Paul Weber, D-La Crosse

Assembly District 67

Rob Summerfield (i), R-Bloomer

Chris Kapsner, D-Boyceville

Assembly District 68

Jesse James (i), R-Altoona

Emily Berge, D-Eau Claire (pending)

Assembly District 70

Nancy Lynn VanderMeer (i), R-Tomah

John Iver Baldus, D-Stevens Point (pending)

Assembly District 91

Jodi Emerson (i), D-Eau Claire

Charlie Walker, R-Eau Claire

Assembly District 92

Treig E. Pronschinske (i), R-Mondovi

Amanda WhiteEagle, D-Black River Falls

Assembly District 93

Warren Petryk (i), R-Eau Claire

Charlene Charlie Warner, D-Mondovi (pending)

Assembly District 94

Steve Doyle (i), D-Onalaska

Leroy Brown II, I-West Salem

Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem

Assembly District 95

Jill Billings (i), D-La Crosse

Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse

Assembly District 96

Loren Oldenburg (i), R-Viroqua

Josefine Jaynes, D-Readstown (pending)

Tucker Gretebeck, D-Cashton (pending)

Buffalo County District Attorney

Thomas J. Bilski (i), R-Alma

Chippewa County District Attorney

Wade C. Newell (i), R-Chippewa Falls

Crawford County District Attorney

Lukas L. Steiner (i), D-Prairie du Chien

Dunn County District Attorney

Andrea Nodolf (i), R-Menomonie

Eau Claire County District Attorney

Gary King (i), D-Eau Claire

Jackson County District Attorney

Daniel S. Diehn (i), I-Black River Falls

La Crosse County District Attorney

Tim Gruenke (i), D-Holmen

Monroe County District Attorney

Kevin Croninger (i), R-Sparta

Trempealeau County District Attorney

John H. Sacia (i), D-Galesville

Vernon County District Attorney

Timothy J. Gaskell (i), R-Westby

La Crosse County Clerk

Ginny Dankmeyer (i), D-Onalaska

La Crosse County Treasurer

Amy L. Twitchell (i), D-Holmen

La Crosse County Register of Deeds

Cheryl A. McBride (i), R-La Crosse

Onalaska 3rd District Alderperson

Cari Burmaster, Onalaska

Jack Pogreba, Onalaska

