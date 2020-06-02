Nov. 3 election will feature longtime match-ups, political newcomers, and special local race

Monday was the deadline for Wisconsin candidates to file nomination papers for the upcoming fall election, and voters will see incumbent lawmakers challenged, special elections and longtime match-ups on their ballots.
Come Nov. 3, state Senate, Assembly and congressional seats will be up for grabs, as will certain local seats, such as district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.
Nationally, the country will vote in the presidential election, choosing between President Donald Trump or likely-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The fate of the Senate
Seven Wisconsin state senators are not running for reelection in the fall, giving Democrats an opportunity to take back the majority or for Republicans to create a supermajority.
That includes former Senate minority leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, who earlier this year announced she would not be running again after 20 years in state government, moving on to take a job with Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Shilling was poised to face-off with longtime opponent, former Sen. Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse, until her announcement.
Kapanke, who served as senator for Wisconsin's 32nd District from 2004-2011 before being recalled during Act 10, has tried to win back the seat twice since. He is the only Republican running for the seat in Nov.
His opponent will be decided in August's primary, as three Democrats battle it out, including Brad Pfaff, longtime agriculture official. He and Kapanke ran against each other in 2004.
Pfaff will compete against Jayne Swiggum, D-Gays Mills, and Paul Weber, D-La Crosse, in the Aug. 11 primary.
Candidates aim to shake seats up in area
Two lawmakers with long tenures will also face challenges.
Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will be challenged in the primary this year for the state's 3rd Congressional District, which represents much of Wisconsin's western border.
Kind has held the seat since 1997, and local doctor Mark Neumann, D-La Crosse, is running against him for the Democratic nomination in August.
Two candidates will also vie for the Republican nomination. Veteran and farmer Derrick Van Orden, R-Hagen City, and former public relations specialist, Jessi Ebben, R-Eau Claire, will face off in the primary.
And Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, who has served in the Assembly since 2011, will face current West Salem village trustee Leroy Brown, an Independent, and current La Crosse County Supervisor, Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem, in the general election.
Tiffany-Zunker rematch
Voters will experience a bit of deja-vu when they see Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Tricia Zunker, D-Wausau, back on the ballot.
Tiffany beat Zunker in a special congressional election last month to finish incumbent Sean Duffy's term, after he announced his retirement.
The two will have a rematch in November to see who will serve a full two-year term in the seat.
Local races
The city of Onalaska will hold a special election this fall, after its new mayor Kim Smith vacated her alderperson seat.
The city's clerk, Cari Burmaster, announced she would be retiring and running for the open city council seat, saying she wants to "protect" the city's foundation she's helped build as clerk for 19 years.
She won't run unopposed. Jack Pogreba is also in the race — for the second time this year. He ran against Smith in the spring elections and lost. The city council voted to host a special election rather than appointing him as runner-up.
In La Crosse County, the clerk, treasurer and the register of deeds incumbents are all running for reelection, all unopposed.
Most district attorneys in the area will run for reelection, unopposed.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will meet next week to hear any challenges and discuss any issues a candidate might have had with their papers, after which the ballot will be finalized.
Below is a list of candidates in the area that filed papers by the June 1 deadline. Some papers are still being processed and are labeled "pending."
Congressional District 3
Ron Kind (i), D-La Crosse
Mark Neumann, D-La Crosse
Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City
Jessi Ebben, R-Eau Claire
Congressional District 7
Tricia Zunker, D-Wausau
Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua
State Senate District 24
Patrick Testin (i), R-Stevens Point
Paul Piotrowski, D-Stevens Point
State Senate District 32
Jayne Swiggum, D-Gays Mills
Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse
Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska
Paul Weber, D-La Crosse
Assembly District 67
Rob Summerfield (i), R-Bloomer
Chris Kapsner, D-Boyceville
Assembly District 68
Jesse James (i), R-Altoona
Emily Berge, D-Eau Claire (pending)
Assembly District 70
Nancy Lynn VanderMeer (i), R-Tomah
John Iver Baldus, D-Stevens Point (pending)
Assembly District 91
Jodi Emerson (i), D-Eau Claire
Charlie Walker, R-Eau Claire
Assembly District 92
Treig E. Pronschinske (i), R-Mondovi
Amanda WhiteEagle, D-Black River Falls
Assembly District 93
Warren Petryk (i), R-Eau Claire
Charlene Charlie Warner, D-Mondovi (pending)
Assembly District 94
Steve Doyle (i), D-Onalaska
Leroy Brown II, I-West Salem
Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem
Assembly District 95
Jill Billings (i), D-La Crosse
Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse
Assembly District 96
Loren Oldenburg (i), R-Viroqua
Josefine Jaynes, D-Readstown (pending)
Tucker Gretebeck, D-Cashton (pending)
Buffalo County District Attorney
Thomas J. Bilski (i), R-Alma
Chippewa County District Attorney
Wade C. Newell (i), R-Chippewa Falls
Crawford County District Attorney
Lukas L. Steiner (i), D-Prairie du Chien
Dunn County District Attorney
Andrea Nodolf (i), R-Menomonie
Eau Claire County District Attorney
Gary King (i), D-Eau Claire
Jackson County District Attorney
Daniel S. Diehn (i), I-Black River Falls
La Crosse County District Attorney
Tim Gruenke (i), D-Holmen
Monroe County District Attorney
Kevin Croninger (i), R-Sparta
Trempealeau County District Attorney
John H. Sacia (i), D-Galesville
Vernon County District Attorney
Timothy J. Gaskell (i), R-Westby
La Crosse County Clerk
Ginny Dankmeyer (i), D-Onalaska
La Crosse County Treasurer
Amy L. Twitchell (i), D-Holmen
La Crosse County Register of Deeds
Cheryl A. McBride (i), R-La Crosse
Onalaska 3rd District Alderperson
Cari Burmaster, Onalaska
Jack Pogreba, Onalaska
