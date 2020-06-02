Nov. 3 election will feature longtime match-ups, political newcomers, and special local race

The city of Onalaska will hold a special election this fall, after its new mayor Kim Smith vacated her alderperson seat.

The city's clerk, Cari Burmaster, announced she would be retiring and running for the open city council seat, saying she wants to "protect" the city's foundation she's helped build as clerk for 19 years.

She won't run unopposed. Jack Pogreba is also in the race — for the second time this year. He ran against Smith in the spring elections and lost. The city council voted to host a special election rather than appointing him as runner-up.

In La Crosse County, the clerk, treasurer and the register of deeds incumbents are all running for reelection, all unopposed.

Most district attorneys in the area will run for reelection, unopposed.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will meet next week to hear any challenges and discuss any issues a candidate might have had with their papers, after which the ballot will be finalized.