Now U Know: College credit in high school

High school students can earn high school and college credit at the same time through UW-La Crosse’s Concurrent Enrollment program.

Several school districts across the Coulee Region have partnered with UW-L for the program, giving their high school juniors and seniors a preview of the academic rigor and pace of university courses while learning within the walls of their high school.

“UW-L’s concurrent enrollment program allowed me to challenge myself in ways I wasn’t always afforded at a rural public school,” says Alexis Gilkes, a 2014 graduate of Westby High School. “I grew as a writer, a researcher, and a critical thinker. To do so with a teacher I already knew, just made sense and prepared me for the successes I found in college.”

Most concurrent enrollment program courses are taught over the course of an entire school year. Students are taught by their high school teachers who work in close collaboration with UW-L faculty to ensure the class matches what is offered at UW-L. Some courses include activities on campus as well.

“In the UW-L concurrent enrollment program we build real connections between faculty and teachers,” says Meredith Thomsen, UW-L dean of Graduate & Extended Learning. “Most importantly, the program helps students see that they’re ready for college-level work. The goal is to empower them to take that next step in their education.”

Benefits for high school students:

Lower cost per credit for Concurrent Enrollment students than for a full-time college student. College credit at $110/credit vs. ~$300/credit

Get a preview of college during high school

Potential accelerated completion of a college degree and entering the workforce sooner

UW-L course credits are highly transferrable to colleges and universities coast-to-coast.

Benefits for school districts:

Provides development and mentorship for high school teachers by partnering with UWL faculty

Differentiated learning opportunities for high-performing students

Increases students’ access to post-secondary education

Accessible instruction that takes place at your school

Partner with UW System’s top-ranked public comprehensive campus

Partner with UW-L for Concurrent Enrollment

UW-L Graduate and Extended Learning coordinates the Concurrent Enrollment program. High school districts, teachers and students can learn more at www.uwlax.edu/ex/concurrent-enrollment.