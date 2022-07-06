Now U Know: One of the best places for kids to grow: outdoors

It was a Tuesday afternoon about this time last year. I was admiring the view of our front garden. I had diligently weeded and packed it with mulch the week before.

My daughter was standing alongside the deck investigating the zinnias that were just about to pop. As she began to carefully pull apart one of the buds to peek at the inside, I promptly scolded her. “Leave it alone or it won’t be pretty.”

It didn’t really occur to me at the time that her inquisitive nature about nature was much more valuable than any future bloom.

Talking to UW-La Crosse’s Recreation Management Professor Laurie Harmon, I learned that some of the best play spaces for our children are unstructured and outdoors.

Investigating places like the plants, trees, and hills around us are open-ended – they can be examined, climbed on and reinvented to be anything a creative mind wants them to be.

Harmon has shared that the benefits of unstructured, outdoor play are immense. Many studies have found that kids who spend more time outdoors have a higher level of self-esteem, stronger self-identity, and are better able to negotiate challenges. It is linked to better concentration, lower stress and better mood. See the Children & Nature Network website at research.childrenandnature.org for a searchable database of peer-reviewed scientific literature that supports the benefits of children engaging with nature.

But getting kids out in nature isn’t simple in today’s world where time is predominantly spent indoors. Urbanization, access to natural resources, finances and time to recreate are just some of the barriers to getting out.

My children’s generation has new challenges that I never had such as mobile phones, social media, 24-hour access to kids TV programs and other modern technologies that constantly compete for attention. I remember spending entire days outdoors. My cousin and I made worm farms and climbed trees. My siblings and I had a pretend village just beyond the row of lilac bushes on the edge of the lawn.

I’m privileged to have had access to nature my entire life. My biggest challenge today is getting myself and all the distractions out of the way, so my kids can explore it too.

Ideas for nature play:

If you don’t have easy access to nature, consider that yards, patios and balconies can all be “naturalized.” Harmon suggested a resource from the National Wildlife Federation on “Nature Play at Home” [visit uwlax.edu/go/outdoors] with ideas on how transform these spaces into ones of outdoor exploration.