Now U Know: The Billion Dollar Bill on the Sidewalk: Migrants Hold the Key to Economic Growth

Nearly 13,000 Afghan evacuees currently live in temporary housing 40 miles east of La Crosse at Fort McCoy. With the international refugee crisis suddenly arriving at our front door, it’s important to discuss the economics of migration.

We have rich data provided to us from former migratory events that can tell us how migrants affect us.

How do migrants affect the local labor markets?“The labor market consequences of higher immigration are relatively small,” summarizes 2021 Nobel Prize winning economist Dr. David Card and his coauthor Dr. Kristin F. Butcher in the journal article “Immigration and Wages.”

The labor market consequences from immigration are small or zero for several reasons. We know that migrants are likely to seek employment. They fill jobs, often low-skilled positions. But migrants also need to purchase goods and services and are likely to spend their money in the local economy. Migrants buy food and need haircuts like the rest of us. In total, migrant spending helps create as many jobs as they fill.

Filling jobs would provide some much-needed relief right now to businesses that are struggling to hire workers. The U.S. is experiencing one of the greatest labor shortages in our lifetime.

As of August 2021, there were roughly 2.3 million more unfilled job openings than there were unemployed people in the country. Most of the time, there are far more workers looking for jobs than there are open jobs available, creating unemployment. Recently, however, that reversed, and job openings now exceed the number of unemployed workers.

Hiring struggles continue to plague business owners here in the Coulee Region. Almost every industry – from restaurants to health care is dealing with hiring challenges, according to recent La Crosse Tribune articles.

With the state facing slow population growth – the 2020 census showed state population growth of 3.4 percent, 17th slowest in the country – migrants may hold the keys to filling job openings and spurring economic growth in the state.

How do migrants affect economic growth?I sat down with Bryan Caplan, author of “Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration” to ask him about the global implications of migrations. Migrants serve as a boon to the local economy, he reasons. “The secret to mass consumption is mass production,” Bryan described.

If we want to enjoy the abundance of affordable goods and services, we need workers to produce those goods and services for us.

Caplan also says that if we look at the bigger, global picture, “moving almost anyone from a poor county to a rich country increases the total production of humanity, because you’re moving from countries that produce very little to countries that produce a lot, which is to the general betterment of mankind.”

Migration remains a huge opportunity for growth. We can make the lives better for both migrants and natives by welcoming those who wish to move here. The world dropped a billion-dollar bill on our sidewalk. We have to decide if we’re going to pick it up.

Adam Hoffer is the director of the Menard Family Initiative and an associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0