Now U Know: UWL’s commitment to Community Engagement – new Civic Action Plan and community website

The phrase ‘back to school’ may bring on a different feeling for students and families this year. The once mundane ritual of purchasing school supplies every August might be met with renewed excitement after an unusual 2020-21 academic year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
I can feel the sense of excitement at UW-La Crosse as the university prepares to welcome — not one but — two new classes of students back to campus after more than 85% of their courses were either online or hybrid this past school year. I recently connected with Chancellor Joe Gow who shares that excitement.
“We are ready to build community at UW-L once again,” said Gow. “We’ve missed our students. We are excited to provide them with the UW-L college experience they expect, while also expanding our engagement efforts into the community beyond our institution.”
UW-L has long been committed to the health and success of our community. This year, the university announced its first-ever Civic Action Plan. The plan was created by the university’s Community Engagement Council. The council is made up of faculty, staff, students, and community members who are dedicated to fostering collaboration between the university and the larger community.
The Civic Action Plan lays out goals to help the university with its mission to increase its partnerships and acknowledge the role the campus plays as a community partner. Historically, students, faculty and staff dedicate tens-of-thousands of volunteer, service, and research hours to the community annually and the university wants to do even more.
“It is the spirit of reciprocity that inspires us to welcome increased partnerships between institutions,” said Gow. “Together, through mutually beneficial relationships, we can make an enormous impact on the future of our community.”
In an effort to increase UW-L’s connection, the Community Engagement Office has developed a new Community website intended to serve as a resource to help increase access to campus, create connections and listen to community needs. There are webpages dedicated specifically to local businesses, non-profits, civic organizations, and community youth, among others.
UW-L’s set of community webpages also provide a way for business, nonprofit and civic organizations to connect with the campus to collaborate on community issues by proposing project or research ideas through the UW-L Community Idea Exchange. Once an idea is submitted, faculty can search through the project ideas to see if they align with their classroom curriculum providing students with a hands-on learning experience and an opportunity to engage with the greater community.
Gow believes now, more than ever, we need to come together through collaboration, teaching, learning and the sharing of expertise as our local businesses, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions continue to bounce back after this historic year.
“Our sincere hope is to work along-side community assets to help address societal concerns while educating students for civic and social responsibility,” said Gow.
Meet these 10 notable UW-Eau Claire alumni
John Menard Jr.
Michael Perry
Ann Devroy
Pamela Matson
Mark McKenzie
Richard Saykally
Debra Monroe
Kato Kaelin
Justin Vernon
Paul Menard
Expect to see lots of familiar places and faces.
Lisa Klein is the UWL Community Engagement Coordinator specializing in community partnership building and communication. Learn more at www.uwlax.edu/community/
Learn how to partner with UWL on a research project at www.uwlax.edu/community/uwl-community-idea-exchange-submission/