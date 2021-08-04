Now U Know: UWL’s commitment to Community Engagement – new Civic Action Plan and community website

The phrase ‘back to school’ may bring on a different feeling for students and families this year. The once mundane ritual of purchasing school supplies every August might be met with renewed excitement after an unusual 2020-21 academic year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I can feel the sense of excitement at UW-La Crosse as the university prepares to welcome — not one but — two new classes of students back to campus after more than 85% of their courses were either online or hybrid this past school year. I recently connected with Chancellor Joe Gow who shares that excitement.

“We are ready to build community at UW-L once again,” said Gow. “We’ve missed our students. We are excited to provide them with the UW-L college experience they expect, while also expanding our engagement efforts into the community beyond our institution.”

UW-L has long been committed to the health and success of our community. This year, the university announced its first-ever Civic Action Plan. The plan was created by the university’s Community Engagement Council. The council is made up of faculty, staff, students, and community members who are dedicated to fostering collaboration between the university and the larger community.