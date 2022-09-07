Now U Know: Words Matter

Our words matter. They’ve always mattered, although there could be an argument for our words mattering now more than ever—we're certainly producing more words than ever. The sheer quantity of words in many of our daily lives is astounding. To emphasize this point, I sometimes ask my students to keep a log of how much writing they do over the course of a few days—text messages, social media, homework, emails, record keeping at work, notes to coworkers, grocery lists, birthday cards. These words affect the ebb and flow of our lives in mostly ordinary ways. Or they’re ordinary until they’re not. We also know that words, while a part of our daily lives, can also affect our lives profoundly. Genres such as diplomas, licenses, court decisions, and laws can upend our day-to-day existences both joyfully and tearfully.

But what does any of this have to do with the teaching of writing? This question of how, why, where, and for whom words matter preoccupies most of my teaching time. Whether I’m teaching first-year writing students to consider how they can tell their own truths in a more compelling fashion or teaching graduating seniors in the English major how to describe their skills, talents, and passions to future employers, I’m utterly focused on the stakes attached to words and writing.

You see, all this writing—writing in the classroom, writing in the workplace, writing for pleasure—matters. My writing, my students’ writing, your writing, all of it is of some consequence to someone in some way. I’ll be honest, I’ve spent a fair amount of my 21 years in the writing classroom trying to persuade students that first-year writing is more than just a General Education course to push through as fast as possible. The argument, however, that each of us benefits from more time, more care, more thought, and more experience in how we use our words is difficult to challenge.

Even in writing this short piece for a local newspaper, I’m acutely aware that my words reflect my own values and orientation to my field, to my profession, and to my students. These words matter. They matter to me, but they also matter to my community. Feeling the power and beauty of our own words helps us to learn that we should be careful—that words are weapons, words are salves, words shape the world around us. Our words matter.

If you’d like to learn more about how students at UWL are making their words matter, I encourage you to read some of the writing from our first-year students on topics ranging from growing up bilingual to unpacking the ethics of CGI avatars on the First-Year Writing Program’s blog, Write Here, Write Now. This blog is also dedicated to conversations with writers from the UWL community on the rewards and challenges of being a writer. www.uwlax.edu/english/write-here-write-now/

Dr. Darci Thoune is First-Year Writing Program Coordinator and Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she teaches first-year writing and a range of upper-level writing courses in the English Major. She’s published in several edited collections and in various composition and rhetoric journals including Composition Studies, JoSoTL, Across the Disciplines, WPA: Writing Program Administration, and Fat Studies.