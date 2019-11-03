In 2018, La Crosse County paid $653,548 total in overtime to Hillview and Lakeview employees, according to data provided by the county.
Of that, $554,961 in overtime was paid to employees with “nurse” in their title; $274,643 in overtime was paid to certified nursing assistants, specifically.
Regardless of the voluntary overtime allotted, about a dozen nursing shifts remain unfilled per day in county-run facilities, said Wanda Plachecki, executive director of long-term care and residential services in La Crosse County.
The staffing problem isn’t unique to La Crosse, or its long-term care facilities. Employers all over the state are struggling to keep positions filled due to a workforce shortage.
The shortage is the result of a combination of problems such as significantly low statewide unemployment and shifting demographics — the state’s population is aging, more people are predicted to enter into retirement and fewer people are predicted to enter into the workforce to replace those exiting the workforce, said Steve O’Malley, La Crosse County administrator.
Employers are unable to find qualified people to work in large numbers of positions across Wisconsin, especially in long-term care, he said.
“The issue is compounded in lower-paid positions, such as an industry like long-term care where Medicaid and Medicare from the federal government don’t adequately pay for (the) full cost of operating a large-scale nursing facility or assisted living,” O’Malley said.
In 2018, more than 90,400 Wisconsin residents lived in long-term and residential care facilities, a 23% increase over the past 15 years, according to a report on the long-term care crisis by the Wisconsin Health Care Association.
Regardless of that increase, there was a 27.1% decline in the number of first time registrants to the Wisconsin Nurse Aide Registry between 2012 and 2018, and despite that decline, the need for personal care workers is predicted to increase 26.4% by 2022.
The aging population projected for the next few decades not only means there will be fewer people in the workforce, but also there could be more individuals who need more services and specialized care, O’Malley said.
In the next 12 years, the number of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older is projected to reach more than 1.5 million, according to a study conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Applied Population Laboratory.
O’Malley also pointed to the pay scale for certified nursing assistants in the area as another reason for the staffing problem, as it’s more difficult to fill positions that pay between $13 an hour and $17 an hour than higher paid professional positions, O’Malley said.
If a person enters the workforce as a certified nursing assistant, it’s only a matter of time before they move on to a higher nursing position or leave the medical field for another higher-paying profession. According to the Wisconsin Health Care Association study, 67% of long-term care providers said personal caregivers left for jobs outside of health care in 2018.
La Crosse County long-term care facilities are significantly understaffed, with nearly a dozen shifts per day that go unfilled. Often, staff will work overtime to cover gaps in shifts, but overtime is not mandated for certified nursing assistants.
“It’s going to be a challenge not just in La Crosse but statewide and nationally,” O’Malley said. “Especially when the federal and state governments have not stepped up to deal with the inadequacy of Medicaid and Medicare funding for providing services.”
And the problem could affect those who aren’t on government-subsidized medical programs at the start of their care.
If a person enters long-term care with the assets to pay for private care, they’re paying for medical services at a higher rate. If they deplete those resources and enter a county-run facility, they rely on government programs like Medicaid and Medicare, which don’t pay for the full cost of care, O’Malley said.
The Hillview and Lakeview long-term care campuses have a higher-than-average number of residents who rely on medical assistance programs, low-income residents who require specialized care and residents who have left other facilities due to behavioral problems, Plachecki said.
“County homes generally have a higher percentage of residents who are on Medicaid,” she said.
But, because government-subsidized medical assistance programs don’t usually pay for the full cost of care for a resident, the facility is required to use other pay sources to cover the cost of care. And due to the lower rate of medical reimbursement, the county-run facilities are unable to pay employees a competitive wage.
“I see a group of CNAs that are getting close to retirement, have made this their career, and they’re going to be leaving us” in the next five years Plachecki said. “I don’t know how we’ll replace them because we’re not finding people who are interested in caregiving as a career” due to low wages.
Plachecki said she is watching with trepidation as the number of residents who need long-term care increase, but the number of people willing to work as a care provider decrease. Hillview Health Center has 137 licensed beds in its long-term care facility but not enough employees to care for that many patients.
“We could never fill all of those beds today because we wouldn’t have the staff available to provide the care,” she said.
Currently, 40% of the staff at Hillview are direct caregivers and 58% of our staff at Lakeview are direct caregivers. Between the two campuses, they have about 200 direct caregivers.
Not every county operates a long-term care facility,. In fact, it’s increasingly unusual that a county operates a long-term care facility, said Tara Johnson, La Crosse County Board chair.
La Crosse County regularly analyzes the pros and cons and cost of running long-term care facilities. And, according to the analysis, if the county-run facilities don’t exist, the county could spend more money to send people who reside in La Crosse County to facilities in other parts of the state.
“Then, their outcomes aren’t as good because you take people away from their community of support,” Johnson said. “We have continued to make the commitment to operating Hillview and Lakeview, and that places us in competition with other nursing home providers.”
The county is trying to maintain a high-quality workforce in a competitive environment, but it is not used to increasing worker pay to meet private-sector market demands and attract the candidates needed to fill open roles. However, that could change.
The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee passed a resolution to increase pay for certified nursing assistants who are employed at county-run nursing facilities in October, and the vote is scheduled to go before the board in November.
“That’s unusual for us because we are treating this group of employees ‘differently’ (than other county workers) because we have to maintain that workforce,” Johnson said.
If approved, the new pay rate for non-licensed positions — including certified nursing assistants — will go into effect Nov. 25 and will provide a raise of 2-3% for current employees. The county board will also consider a 1.75% pay increase for all staff, starting Jan. 1, O’Malley said in an email.
“We believe the new ranges will be more attractive when hiring new staff and help us to retain current employees,” he said.
Intro
Looking for guaranteed employment in the next few years? Become a nurse.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of positions for registered nurses is expected to increase by 15 percent from 2016 to 2026, representing a job outlook that is significantly better than the average for this time frame. In 2017, the total employment of registered nurses nationwide was 2,906,840, nearly one percent of the U.S. population, and is expected to reach 3,393,200 by 2026.
Demographic and social trends are contributing to the rise of the nursing profession. The combination of an aging population, retiring Baby Boomers, emphasis on preventive care, and increased life expectancy has led to an increased demand for nursing services, as well as home aides and other healthcare service professionals. As the specific demand for residential care facilities increases, nurses will need to be available around-the-clock.
On a national level, nurses are well compensated for their work. In 2017, the median pay for nurses was $70,000 per year, compared to $37,690 for all occupations. The current salary range for nurses is generally $50,000-$139,000, depending on factors like experience, education, and location.
Although nurses provide similar services nationwide and work similar shifts, wages are not evenly distributed across the country. Some cities offer better wages for nurses than others.
To determine which cities offer the highest and lowest salaries for nurses, LiveCareer, an online resume builder, analyzed salary, employment, and cost-of-living data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. For a fair comparison, the cities were ranked by “adjusted median salary,” which accounts for regional price parity and takes into account the cost of living in each urban area.
Most of the best paying cities are in the West, with 9 of the top 15 in California. Those cities also have the highest unadjusted salaries as well. Conversely, cities in Florida and Utah account for 8 of the bottom 15 metropolitan areas and have some of the lowest unadjusted salaries. Cities in the Northeast and Midwest are scattered throughout the list. Here are the best and worst paying cities for nurses.
—LiveCareer
The best paying cities for nurses
15. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $78,947
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $87,710
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $50,250
- Total number of nurses: 60,260
14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $80,008
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $94,170
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $39,800
- Total number of nurses: 102,330
13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $80,674
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $82,530
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $44,220
- Total number of nurses: 39,290
12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $80,980
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $94,180
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $41,920
- Total number of nurses: 23,100
11. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $83,124
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $70,240
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $25,600
- Total number of nurses: 5,500
10. Urban Honolulu, HI
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $84,341
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $104,920
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $42,880
- Total number of nurses: 8,480
9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $88,547
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $95,100
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,480
- Total number of nurses: 27,720
8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $89,376
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $87,410
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,400
- Total number of nurses: 15,620
7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $90,472
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $92,010
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $42,460
- Total number of nurses: 22,500
6. Bakersfield, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $93,971
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $90,870
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,940
- Total number of nurses: 5,340
5. Fresno, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $94,258
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $90,770
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $32,860
- Total number of nurses: 7,560
4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $103,665
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $129,270
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $51,750
- Total number of nurses: 35,480
3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $109,371
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $139,010
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $57,540
- Total number of nurses: 15,990
2. Stockton-Lodi, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $111,747
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $111,300
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,880
- Total number of nurses: 4,270
1. Sacrament-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $118,147
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $120,510
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $41,910
- Total number of nurses: 18,240
The worst paying cities for nurses
15. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,820
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $62,480
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $37,220
- Total number of nurses: 13,490
14. Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton, PA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,814
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $58,900
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,090
- Total number of nurses: 5,970
13. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,681
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $59,160
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $31,840
- Total number of nurses: 3,930
12. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,667
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $63,030
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $32,690
- Total number of nurses: 6,730
11. Knoxville, TN
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,469
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $56,170
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,460
- Total number of nurses: 7,370
10. Salt Lake City, UT
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,410
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $63,030
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $37,840
- Total number of nurses: 11,150
9. Ogden-Clearfield, UT
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,312
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $60,210
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,290
- Total number of nurses: 3,140
8. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,026
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $59,560
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $40,020
- Total number of nurses: 7,310
7. Chattanooga, TN-GA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $62,923
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $56,190
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,350
- Total number of nurses: 5,670
6. Jacksonville, FL
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $62,724
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $60,090
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,910
- Total number of nurses: 13,750
5. Baton Rouge, LA
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $62,538
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $58,160
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,550
- Total number of nurses: 7,780
4. Provo-Orem, UT
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $61,849
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $59,870
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,430
- Total number of nurses: 3,530
3. Wichita, KS
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $61,109
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $55,120
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,900
- Total number of nurses: 6,220
2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $60,790
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $65,410
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,670
- Total number of nurses: 54,350
1. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
- Nursing median salary (adjusted): $59,822
- Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $57,070
- All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $29,560
- Total number of nurses: 4,260
Methodology and full results
Salary and employment numbers are from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment Statistics May 2017 (released on March 30th, 2018). The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) is conducted semiannually and collects data on wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments for about 800 occupations. Data from self-employed persons are not collected and are not included in the estimates.
For each metropolitan area: Nursing median salary (unadjusted) is the annual median wage for registered nurses provided by OES; All occupations median salary (unadjusted) is the annual median wage across all occupations provided by OES; Total number of nurses is the estimated total employment of registered nurses rounded to the nearest 10, also provided by OES.
To compute the cost-of-living adjusted Nursing median salary (adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Regional Price Parities for 2016 (updated on May 17th, 2018) was used. The adjusted median salary for each metro was calculated by dividing the unadjusted salary by its price parity. Only the largest 100 metropolitan areas by population were included in the analysis. The metros are ordered by their adjusted median salary for nurses.
If you are considering nursing as a career path, registered nurses usually obtain a B.S. in nursing (BSN) or an associate’s degree in nursing (ADN). All registered nurses must be licensed. For tips on applying to nursing jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers a number of helpful resources. Additionally, you can find nursing resume templates on LiveCareer.
