Number of telehealth visits rapidly rising at Gundersen, Mayo during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the safety of patients and providers, hospitals have largely put a pause on non-essential clinic visits, conserving space and staff for those ailing from COVID-19.

But that doesn’t mean that patient needs aren’t being addressed. Instead, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are utilizing technology more than ever to connect without the physical contact.

At Gundersen, the number of providers trained in virtual video visits has jumped from 10 to 25 in recent weeks, with dozens more in line to train, and at Mayo a third of visits are now being done via video, going from under 10 weekly to up to 65 a day.

At Mayo, phone visits have also skyrocketed during COVID-19, from a few to well over 200 a day.

“We expect this volume to increase about 10% to 15% per week as we reschedule all the patients that were moved, and the mix of phone to video will get closer to 50/50 over the next month,” says Tanner Holst, vice chair of administration for medical specialities and behavioral health at Mayo Clinic Health System.

To keep up, says Dr. Joe Behn, vice chair of family medicine at Mayo, providers not already versed in telehealth are being rapidly trained, calling the accelerated transition “challenging but an exciting time from a technology standpoint.”