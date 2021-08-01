Nurse Line team instrumental in patient care at Mayo

While not the ones directly administering care, the Nurse Line team play a crucial role in patient health, says Jean Johnston, Mayo Clinic Nurse Line manager.

“All the nurses who work on the triage line are very experienced nurses because they have to have very strong assessment skills to fall back on. You can’t physically see the patient, so you have to really truly listen to what the patient is saying, visualize what they’re saying, and not only listen to the patient but listen to the sounds in the background,” says Johnston.

Ewing says, “My main job is just to get people to the right place at the right time” — using a combination of assessment tools, her senses and her knowledge base. A calming presence and caring nature are also key.

“As a nurse, some of what I do is incredibly sad,” Ewing says. “It can be very hard when you know (the patients) are about to get bad news or things aren’t headed in the right direction, and your job is to help them through the process, whatever that might be.”

During COVID-19, the team have served as heroes behind the scenes. While the crisis “has been an additional challenge to what we’re already doing,” the staff are “a well-oiled machine,” Ewing notes.