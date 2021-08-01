Nurse Line team instrumental in patient care at Mayo

A Mayo Clinic Health System patient is expressing gratitude for the compassion and expertise of the Nurse Line team, who helped alleviate her fears while directing her to the proper department of care.
Coulee Region resident Susan Fox, 68, recently called the Mayo COVID-19 line, believing that, after contracting the virus in November, she may be experiencing long COVID or another complication, as she had lingering symptoms. While vaccinated once eligible, by late spring she was still experiencing aches and pains and feeling ill overall. Of additional concern was the possibility she was experiencing a breakthrough coronavirus infection.
Nurse Kimberly Ewing answered the phone call and was, Fox says, “so kind and caring.” After setting up a COVID-19 test, Ewing also arranged a primary care appointment for the same day. Fox was ultimately diagnosed with Lyme disease, a condition she says “wasn’t even on my radar.”
“Nurse Kimberly went above and beyond her COVID-19 help, which resulted in my receiving the right care,” Fox wrote in a thank you letter to Mayo. “This could have easily gone very differently without her professionalism and care for my well-being. She has no idea what happened after that phone call, but I am so very grateful to have spoken with her that awful morning.”
For Ewing, the receipt of a written thanks left her “very humbled, and it kind of took my breath away.” For someone to take the time to do so, she says, is rather unusual. In this case, the patient have never even seen her in person.
While not the ones directly administering care, the Nurse Line team play a crucial role in patient health, says Jean Johnston, Mayo Clinic Nurse Line manager.
“All the nurses who work on the triage line are very experienced nurses because they have to have very strong assessment skills to fall back on. You can’t physically see the patient, so you have to really truly listen to what the patient is saying, visualize what they’re saying, and not only listen to the patient but listen to the sounds in the background,” says Johnston.
Ewing says, “My main job is just to get people to the right place at the right time” — using a combination of assessment tools, her senses and her knowledge base. A calming presence and caring nature are also key.
“As a nurse, some of what I do is incredibly sad,” Ewing says. “It can be very hard when you know (the patients) are about to get bad news or things aren’t headed in the right direction, and your job is to help them through the process, whatever that might be.”
During COVID-19, the team have served as heroes behind the scenes. While the crisis “has been an additional challenge to what we’re already doing,” the staff are “a well-oiled machine,” Ewing notes.
“COVID has really rocked everyone’s world,” Johnston says. “Our patients have had a lot of fear and anxiety at times and the nurses have been wonderful at providing the patients with right information and the appropriate recommendations. The triage nurses are absolutely outstanding and I couldn’t ask for a better team to work with.”
