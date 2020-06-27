Nurse of the Year: Rochelle Undeland

“It’s fun to take care of patients,” she says. “We have fun interactions. I don’t dwell on why they’re (in the hospital). I work to put them at ease.”

There is the occasional patient who can pose challenges, of course. “But the difficult-personality patients are few and far between. The vast, vast majority of patients are the embodiment of Midwest Nice.”

She works hard to find the right touch with each patient.

“Through compassion and caring, Rochelle assists with basic physical, emotional and spiritual human needs,” according to her nomination. “Not only does she assist with basic needs, but she always goes the extra mile. Rochelle recognizes when our patients need more and she acts on those needs; she will take time to sit and talk with someone, transform their room into a more ‘homey’ atmosphere, create schedules to help normalize the hospital experience for long-term patients.”

She volunteered to accompany veterans on a Freedom Honor Flight to Washington in 2018 – not as part of the medical crew, but to serve as a guardian to a vet. She says it was “an amazing experience.”

It meant more as the granddaughter of a World War II veteran – someone she never met.