Nurses create "Hearts in the Park" event to bring supplies, foot and wound care to homeless population

"Homeless" is an accurate description for those sleeping in parks or tunnels, but it could also be considered reductive, placing emphasis on the situation, rather than the person.

Nurse Katie Cramer recognizes the merit of every human, and she and her colleagues in Gundersen's medical specialities unit prefer a different term for those in a vulnerable place.

"A lot of us really disliked calling them 'homeless,'" says Cramer, who works primarily with patients with behavioral health or addiction issues and those without shelter. "We're now referring to that population as 'hearts' because that's what they are."

During her two years in the medical specialties unit, Cramer has gotten to know many of those without permanent housing, and in recent months they have shared that local shelters are working at half capacity as a coronavirus precaution.

Concerned about the lack of a safe places for them to stay at night, Cramer became more distraught when she learned through an article how great the need for resources was for those living in Riverside Park and Cameron Park.

"We were pretty heartbroken by that," says Cramer, who in response founded the Hearts in the Park donation drive and distribution event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Salvation Army.

The Hearts in the Park team, comprised of fellow nurses Kayli Posvic, Holly Honish and Amanda Mullally, in speaking with the Office of Population Health, learned there are about 77 adults currently living in local parks.

Within a day of seeking volunteers and donations for the event, 40 employees in the medical specialities unit had stepped up, and "within 24 hours, it seemed like the entire community had embraced this," Cramer says.

Members of the homeless population were asked directly what supplies and items they are most in need of, and with the assistance of Gundersen Global Partners, Couleecap, the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness and community members, the team has been spreading awareness of the event and has compiled a large stock of socks, deodorant, soap, bandages, hand warmers and nonperishable foods.

Supply donations will be divided equally among the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and Couleecap, and monetary donations given to the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness.

"Everything has been supplied by community donations," Cramer says. "This has grown to what has become a citywide event. Our hearts are so full."

At the event, which will be set up in the Salvation Army parking lot to accommodate social distancing guidelines, those in need will be able to pick up health and hygiene supplies and utilize a number of free services, including beard trims, haircuts, foot care, wound treatment and blood pressure checks.

The volunteers, all health care professionals, will be donning personal protective equipment, and resources for housing assistance and addiction treatment will also be available.

"Our goal is to get every one of these 'hearts' off the street and into a warm shelter before the winter hits," Cramer says.

Cramer, who hopes to make Hearts in the Park an annual or twice yearly event, is the kind of person who makes goals happen, especially when they benefit others.

For a decade, she assisted her mother in fundraising for Relay for Life -- "I have that fundraising bug" -- she says, and after high school she followed her father's and grandfather's footsteps by joining the army, continuing to give back through her military service.

After initially going to college for music, she returned for a nursing degree, having worked previously in a nursing home and recognizing her passion for providing medical care.

She opted to work in medical specialties, serving those with difficult circumstances, intensive mental and emotional struggles or severe behavioral issues.

"I just had a big heart for this population," Cramer says. "They're underserved but so deserving. They need more love than anyone. It can be challenging, but it makes me want to work even harder to help them."

Cramer's selflessness has become even more apparent during the coronavirus pandemic, with her volunteering to work on Gundersen's COVID-19 unit since the the virus hit locally.

She felt a social obligation to help her community, she says, and despite being the driving force behind so much good, she is quick to praise those around her, from her equally dedicated and compassionate co-workers to those citywide committed to bettering the community for all individuals.

"I just want to thank all those people who have stepped up to help make Hearts in the Park possible," Cramer says. "I really couldn't have done it without the generosity of everyone."

To make a monetary donation to Hearts in the Park, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/602834370429768?active_tab=about.

Item donations can be dropped off in the designated bin outside the Salvation Army during the event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1.