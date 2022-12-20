Nurses take a virtual reality tour of Mayo's new hospital design

Construction is still underway for Mayo Clinic Health System's new hospital, but nurses on Monday got a sneak peek at what's to come, and the chance to provide input.

Via virtual reality, nurses from Mayo's Family Birthplace and the general hospital were able to tour procedure, ICU and labor and delivery rooms to get a feel for the space prior to actual interior walls being put up.

"We wanted to start having conversations around the equipment in the space, the things that are mounted to the walls, whether it's lights or anesthesia machines, all the way down to the glove box holders, and make sure everything is in the right location," says Nick Worden, facilities project services supervisor for the new hospital construction. "It gives them a spatial relationship, how they are going to work in the space."

The approximately 290,000 square feet, $198 million hospital building will be be connected to Mayo’s Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery (CAMS) facility, replacing the current hospital building. Included will be a surgical and procedural floor adjacent to and integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre-recovery and post-recovery rooms; endoscopy suites; cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology; medical-surgical units; ICU and Progressive Care Unit; and a new maternity center.

Mallory Randall, interim lead for the Family Birthplace, says being able to envision the new rooms, and how the staff would care for patients there, was a valuable opportunity.

"Having front line staff involved in this new build it's what is really going to be beneficial for our patients," Randall said. "They know the ins and outs of the unit."

As the nurses took their virtual tours and offered thoughts and suggestions, design team members took notes, which will be reviewed and new recommendations made before circling back to see if everyone is on the same page.

"We want to build it right one time and not make changes late in the game," Worden says.

The "hidden gem" of the VR tours, Worden says, is sparking excitement about the project.

"Our staff have gone through a lot with COVID and this something they can rally around and play a role in the new building, the place they are going to be every day," Worden says.

Construction on the new hospital has an estimated completion date of 2024.

IN PHOTOS: Mayo hospital construction in La Crosse