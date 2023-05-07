Nurses provide exceptional care in the La Crosse and Winona area. Every day, at all hours, they show caring, compassion and commitment during what can be extremely difficult times for patients.

This year’s nurses exemplify all of those traits and their dedication to excellence is behind “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” sponsored by the River Valley Media Group.

We asked our readers for nominations of outstanding nurses, and we heard from patients, co-workers, mentors and others who have been inspired by health care professionals in our region.

A panel of judges selected 10 nurses who stood out for their outstanding service and patient-centric care and compassion. This year’s nominations were some of the most thoughtful, heartfelt and detailed we’ve had since the inception of this program. The panel had a difficult decision to make, but ultimately they chose Opal Hostert, R.N., of Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

“As is the case with most nurses, they can often find themselves serving and care for their patients during the most difficult times in their lives. In Opal’s line of work, this is especially true. It is evident that Opal is willing to go above and beyond with her behind-the-scenes care to support families as they are healing during the worst times. Her empathy and service to her patients stand out,” the judges panel said.

The judges’ panel included:

Tim Kotnour, president, State bank Financial

Joanne Sandvick, project manager, La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium

Paul Pehler, president, River Valley Media Group

Please visit www.lacrossetribune.com and www.winondadailynews.com for a special video presentation that honors these exceptional nurses.