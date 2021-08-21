Nursing home staff vaccine requirement offers residents another layer of protection, Gundersen geriatrician says

President Biden Wednesday announced nursing home staff must be vaccinated in order to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, a decision designed to protect a demographic especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The new regulation through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is anticipated to begin sometime in September. According to CMS, nationwide only around 60% of nursing home employees are vaccinated, compared to some 82% of facility residents.

Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, geriatrics expert at Gundersen Health System, is medical director for two area long-term care centers and performs rounds at several others. Having seen elderly persons suffer severely during the height of the pandemic in October and November 2020, Cogbill has been a strong proponent of vaccination. She was the first staff member at Gundersen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last December and is in support of the new inoculation mandate for nursing home staff.

"The reasoning behind this mandate -- and we have experienced this personally -- is last fall we saw so many outbreaks, and they were so big, and they were really frightening for the staff, the residents and their families, and we felt so powerless against them," Cogbill says. "When we got the vaccine we saw a drop-off of the number of outbreaks, the death rate plummeted, the number of hospitalizations plummeted. We were able to start opening up our facilities again, our residents were able to hug their loved ones -- that vaccine was miraculous for the nursing home community."

Per CMN, in the U.S. as of early August 667,659 COVID cases have been confirmed among nursing home residents, resulting in 133,736 deaths. Among facility staff, 602,330 have been infected and 2,004 have died.

"Nursing home residents make up a very tiny portion of the population in the United States but they have made up a big proportion of the deaths," says Cogbill, who observed the trend locally as well. "This (mandate) is a move to protect those who need protection the most."

Karlie Hurlbert, director of nursing at Hillview Health Care, says staff are largely on board with the vaccine requirement, and Cogbill notes the area boasts higher inoculation rates than the national average. Among La Crosse County nursing home employees, the vaccination rate is around 80%, and several facilities are above 90%

"(The rate) is an incredible thing and tells such a great story about La Crosse County and the nursing home staffs' dedication to the health and safety of the (residents)," Cogbill says.

There remains a portion of employees who have been unwilling to be vaccinated, and once further details of the CMS requirement are released facilities will need to address the issue. Cogbill believes the reasons for abstaining from inoculation are multifactorial, including concerns about the speed at which the vaccine was developed and approved, a mistrust of science, spread of misinformation and skepticism regarding safety and efficacy. The reasons, she notes, are similar to those given for hesitancy or refusal to mask or distance.

Cogbill says she has seen individuals who previously declined the shots change their minds, including persons who "have experienced what COVID does to a family member firsthand, and that has been a really sobering realization."

Providing a safe facility which prioritizes care and compassion is the goal of nursing homes, and Hurlbert believes the vaccine requirement will likely provide another layer of comfort and ease the minds of both residents and their families. With "the hurdles that come along with COVID," other elements of health and livelihood may suffer should a surge infiltrate facilities, she says, including the ability to communicate effectively with family members, socializing and overall morale.

Vaccination, in addition to disease prevention, has offered the return of visitors, embraces with loved ones, the ability to mingle with other residents, to venture out of the building, and to interact with staff who are no longer donning full, intimidating looking PPE (masks and eyewear are still worn).

"The impact of going back into a lockdown for a facility that has an outbreak -- we don't want to slide back to that," Cogbill says. "We've experienced a summer of connecting with each other again and it's been beautiful and it's been remarkable and such a relief. So the idea of having to go back to that -- discouraging isn't strong enough a word. I think there is an element of despair with that."

As national and local coronavirus case rates rise with the circulation of the delta variant, the CMS regulation has come at an crucial time. The mandate shows the government recognizes the need to continue protecting a group highly susceptible to hospitalizations and death, Cogbill says, and is "their way of doing it on a very high-end and official level."