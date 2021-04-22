Nursing Research on the Green features bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady

The COVID-19 pandemic has put new focus on the field of bioethics, bringi medical disparities to the forefront and driving efficient and intensive research, with a global mission to curb the spread of the deadly disease.
On Thursday, Nursing Research on the Green marked its 20th anniversary by discussing the medical crisis that has affected the globe, with a prestigious speaker leading the event.
Dr. Christine Grady, MSN, RN, FAAN, and chief of the department of bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, presented the keynote talk, “Nursing and Bioethics Intertwined,” for the event hosted by Viterbo University.
Grady, a leader in the fight against AIDS in the 1980s and author of “The Search for an AIDS Vaccine: Ethical Issues in the Development and Testing of a Preventive HIV Vaccine,” specializes in clinical research ethics, including study design, recruitment, informed consent, vulnerability and the ethical issues nurses and healthcare providers face.
Grady shares her household with one of the most prominent names in medicine of late, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the preeminent source of information pertaining to the pandemic. The couple have been married since 1985.
Prior to Grady's talk, Dr. Stephen Shapiro of Gundersen Health System awarded her the 2021 Dahlberg Scholar Award, supported by Gundersen Medical Foundation’s Dr. Philip J. Dahlberg Nursing Lectureship Fund. Also featured during the virtual event was a past scholar panel and poster presentation and Q&A.
Ethics, Grady says, "Is part of nursing practice in every nursing role -- as patient caregivers, educators, managers, researchers, policymakers and leaders." Nurses, she says, have the skills and knowledge to "practice insights into theory, research and policy deliberations that inform and translate bioethics."
An overview of bioethics research
As defined by Grady, bioethics is the "Goal of obtaining knowledge relevant to determining what we ought to do, what is right or wrong, good or bad, respectful or disrespectful, to go about our conduct in the context of health care, medicine, public health, research and related areas." Succinctly, the priority is to improve the way providers relate to and care for patients.
Bioethics, she says, is a "theoretically complex" form of research, as it looks to integrate diverse forms of inquiry that may outrightly seem incompatible. Normative and conceptual research draws from areas including law and philosophy, asking what the most appropriate action is. Empirical research is based in observation, scrutinizing behavior.
Looking back at her work during the AIDS epidemic, Grady discussed the ethics involved in conducting clinical trials and research, and the question of paying research participants. Early on in the AIDS crisis "last chance research" was conducted, as no treatments were yet available. Once drugs were developed, some investigators proposed compensation for test subjects, and Grady and her fellow researchers looked at the pros and cons: Is payment coercive or unduly influential? Does it protect against or exacerbate exploitation or inequities? Should only healthy participants or only sick participants be paid? Should children?
Looking at the policies of payment of research facilities, those with small monetary incentives had a higher response rate. Recently, Grady and others surveyed subjects in the phase 1 trial of the Pfizer vaccine, finding payment was the primary motivating factor but participants also cared about risk and time factors.
There are many common concerns in regards to compensation, Gray says, but a legitimate reason to pay.
During the pandemic, Grady and a team began extensive work looking at vaccinations and the ethical trade-offs of speed, the potential compromising of science for ethics. Looking at four trial designs, they recommended accelerated randomized controlled trials, which offer lower risk and generalize "rigorous" knowledge. Whether Grady and her coauthors influenced the decision, this was in fact the way the COVID-19 vaccine testing was ultimately conducted.
Once the first two efficacious vaccines were identified -- Pfizer and Moderna -- Grady and her team also postulated whether ongoing and future vaccine trials should continue. A standard comparative trial with a new vaccine would be "almost impossible," Grady says, as required enrollment numbers would be extreme. Grady and team are also examining the future global distribution of vaccines.
With research partners, Grady studied the experiences of nurses during COVID, looking at their safety, allocation of resources and changing relationship of patients with nurses, especially with lack of visitors, leaving healthcare workers to be their social connection. Lessons they took away, she says, are that "nurses need to raise their voices for change, healthcare institutions have ethical obligations to their staff, and the things were learning from COVID, especially moral successes that we're having, should be a roadmap for the future."
Ongoing, the team is looking at the role of clinical ethicists and how it has changed during the pandemic. Bioethics has "both been very visible during COVID and also increasingly valued," Grady says, as these professionals are supporting staff and patients, helping with development of policies and making organizational decisions.
Also currently being conducted is research focused on frontline workers who are parents, as "most of the mechanisms in place" to support parents -- childcare, school -- were closed or unavailable yet parents still had to be on the job.
Her research questions across the board, Grady says, are informed by her identity as a nurse. Both bioethics and nursing research are motivated, she says, "by the desire to learn ways to make the world a better place for patients...and how we ought to live in a healthy world."
"Nursing and bioethics," Grady says, "are clearly intertwined."
Continuing and forthcoming projects
As a member of the Association of Bioethics Program Directors, Grady has signed a commitment to look more closely at issues of diversity and implementing practices to ensure a diverse population is reflected in research.
Her department, Grady says, will be hiring an expert in ethics, diversity and health disparities, and all the journal clubs for the next year will be related to diversity, equity and inclusion. They will also be examining how biotheehical consultations are conducted to identify and rectify any biases. As part of the NIH Diversity Catalysts program, Grady will help develop and pilot ways to enhance diversity in the institution.
Upcoming, Grady will be looking at the issue of artificial intelligence and privacy, and the ethics of potentially requiring COVID-19 vaccination of employees at the NIH.
Wise words for student and practicing nurses
Grady urges nurses to remember why they chose this profession, and to keep those goals and motivations at the forefront of their minds.
"There will be challenges and there will be times in your life when you're thinking, 'Why am I doing this?' because it's hard," Grady says. "There are a lot of things that are hard about being a nurse. There are a lot of things that are incomparably rewarding about being a nurse."
It is a unique role in that one is able to forge "intimate and honest" connections, and has the opportunity to impact a person's life "whether they are healthy and you're trying to keep them healthy, or they're sick and your trying to help get them better, or whether that's when they're dying and you're trying to help them have a comfortable passage from this life."
As the sole nurse on former President Obama's Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues, to which she was appointed in 2010, Grady notes there are "not enough nurses at the policy table," and encourages nurses to lead the charge.
"Whenever you get the chance, volunteer to be on the committee that's trying to figure out the policy, whatever it is," Grady says. When a nurse is at the table, members "start to realize the invaluable contribution that can be made ...nurses get invited back again and again."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.