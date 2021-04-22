Nursing Research on the Green features bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady

Upcoming, Grady will be looking at the issue of artificial intelligence and privacy, and the ethics of potentially requiring COVID-19 vaccination of employees at the NIH.

Wise words for student and practicing nurses

Grady urges nurses to remember why they chose this profession, and to keep those goals and motivations at the forefront of their minds.

"There will be challenges and there will be times in your life when you're thinking, 'Why am I doing this?' because it's hard," Grady says. "There are a lot of things that are hard about being a nurse. There are a lot of things that are incomparably rewarding about being a nurse."

It is a unique role in that one is able to forge "intimate and honest" connections, and has the opportunity to impact a person's life "whether they are healthy and you're trying to keep them healthy, or they're sick and your trying to help get them better, or whether that's when they're dying and you're trying to help them have a comfortable passage from this life."

As the sole nurse on former President Obama's Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues, to which she was appointed in 2010, Grady notes there are "not enough nurses at the policy table," and encourages nurses to lead the charge.