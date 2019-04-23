The 18th annual Nursing Research on the Green program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
The program, "The Healing Threads of Connectedness: Nurses Empowering Others," will feature a keynote address by Kathleen Delaney, a teacher and practitioner from Rush College of Nursing, and poster presentations.
Breakout sessions morning and afternoon will include Caring for Families After a Tragic Experience, Healing Distressed Healthcare Professionals, Silent Crisis: Men and the Mental Health Stigma, ACE's: The Impact on Health and Nursing's Role and Research Corner.
The program is free. There is limited seating in breakout sessions.
