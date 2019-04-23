Try 3 months for $3

The 18th annual Nursing Research on the Green program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

The program, "The Healing Threads of Connectedness: Nurses Empowering Others," will feature a keynote address by Kathleen Delaney, a teacher and practitioner from Rush College of Nursing, and poster presentations.

Breakout sessions morning and afternoon will include Caring for Families After a Tragic Experience, Healing Distressed Healthcare Professionals, Silent Crisis: Men and the Mental Health Stigma, ACE's: The Impact on Health and Nursing's Role and Research Corner.

The program is free. There is limited seating in breakout sessions.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune.

