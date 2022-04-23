Nursing Research on the Green to focus on preventing 'compassion fatigue'

In the realm of healthcare, a caregiver can take many faces -- doctor, nurse, hospice worker, child, spouse -- but the emotional and physical demands of the role are universal.
Caregiving has never been an easy job, the stresses and reality of burnout well known, but the coronavirus pandemic has heightened these challenges. The 2022 Nursing Research on the Green program, "Nursing in a Pandemic: Purpose, Passion and Promoting Self-Care," centers on recognizing exhaustion, with a focus on nurses, and helping them "develop effective interventions for improving resilience and hardiness," says Mary Ellen Stolder, PhD, RN, ANP-BC, Dean of the College of Nursing and Health and Director of Graduate Nursing at Viterbo University.
Running from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Viterbo, keynote speaker Sherry Chesak, PhD, RN, of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, will present "A Mindful Approach to Preventing and Managing Compassion Fatigue."
Chesak, certified by the Global Resilience and Inner Transformation Institute as a Resilience Trainer, is a nurse scientist in the Department of Nursing and Division of Nursing Research and an Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Scientist at Mayo Clinic Rochester. The program of research she developed is centered on care for the caregiver, whether they are a professional or personal contact.
People are also reading…
As a nurse scientist, Chesak conducts both independent research and collaborates with physicians, clinicians and other personnel, focusing on patients with complex healthcare needs and their care providers. Chesak seeks to answer, "How do we help them to cope with their response to illness and therefore promote wellbeing?"
The pandemic, Chesak says, has been "a huge stressor for many of us over the last couple of years, but also just everything else going on in our environment, with social unrest and political unrest -- there's so much that all of us are trying to hold in our head at once.
"As result of that, what we tend to give up on is care for ourselves," Chesak continues. "And when we do that, then we're not as present and able to then care for others effectively. And so that impacts our work as clinicians and impacts the patients that we care for."
This can lead to what is commonly referred to as compassion fatigue, though some experts, she notes, would call it empathy fatigue.
"Empathy is kind of taking on the feelings of others and the suffering of others. And compassion is when, in addition to taking on that suffering, we have some type of action toward relieving that suffering," Chesak explains. "And so what happens if we're only practicing empathy -- which is a good thing to practice -- we keep taking on a lot of negative emotions...If you really truly are practicing compassion you should be energized by it."
Compassion fatigue can lead to burnout and emotional exhaustion, which can cause cynicism, where caregivers "don't see the purpose in their work. And then that impacts both their professional life and their personal life. It has a negative impact on the patients and the care that we give patients. So that's why it's so critical to address."
The impact of the pandemic
Some caregivers, Chesak says, have experienced significant trauma during the coronavirus crisis.
"We know that physicians and nurses and other healthcare workers have committed suicide as a direct result of the pandemic," Chesak says. "And others have had suicide ideation. It's been much more prevalent in healthcare workers, research has shown, than the general population. And we're still experiencing the effects of the pandemic. And I think we will be for quite a while."
Initially, Chesak says, caregivers and healthcare workers "rallied around each other -- 'We can get through this,'" but pandemic fatigue set in. The changes in practices, policies and procedures have been overwhelming, and many organizations are facing staffing shortages. Healing, Chesak says, will not happen overnight.
The heightened tensions brought on by the pandemic have also provoked more instances of hostile behaviors by patients and their families. Local hospital staff and those on a national level have experienced more verbal and physical abuse from those who enter the doors. Safety is most important, and while words may not mandate an escort out, belligerence does not inspire compassion, which Chesak says it can't be forced.
"There will be times when it will be very difficult for us to practice compassion towards others," Chesak says. "Sometimes we're just not ready in the moment to do that. And that's okay. And that's where the self compassion comes in."
Chesak's mentor Amit Sood, founder and executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing, notes, "Any act other than love is often a cry for help," and Chesak says it helps to understand that an individual acting out is suffering and in pain.
"If you view everyone in that way, that can help you to see them in a different light," Chesak says.
Chesak was introduced to Sood's teachings and the practice of mindfulness over a decade ago when her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.
"He talked about practicing compassion and acceptance and meaning and purpose and forgiveness and gratitude. It was really what got me through that year of caring for her," Chesak says. "Obviously it was a very challenging time for her and our family. And as a mom, you just want to take that suffering away from your child and it's not possible."
Her daughter underwent treatment for a year, with Chesak continuing to practice mindfulness.
"It shaped what I focus on now in my research, because I became so passionate about helping other caregivers in similar situations," says Chesak.
Of her daughter, who is doing well now, Chesak says, "She was a strong girl and I learned a lot about resilience from her."
Tools for practicing compassion and self compassion
People have the ability to actually change some of the patterns in their brain by practicing different techniques, according to research, which is called neuroplasticity. The results aren't instant -- it takes dedication -- but even brief mindfulness practices done daily "can have a tremendous impact on one's well being," Chesak says. Meditating and the RAIN technique -- Recognize, Allow, Investigate, Nurture -- are examples.
"My hope is to have (people) walk away with some tangible tools that they can use to incorporate those self-compassion practices into their everyday life," Chesak says.
Also crucial is support from others, whether it be colleagues, family members, or the organization for which a caregiver works.
"I just think it's so key that we're also showing compassion to one another," Chesak says. "One of the key indicators for resilience as if you have mutual support from others that are going through a similar circumstance as you."
Additional Nursing Research on the Green presentations
- Research Corner projects, facilitated by Mary Ellen Stolder, PhD, RN, ANP-BC, dean of nursing at Viterbo
- COVID-19 in Long Term Care: the Lived Experience and Lessons Learned, with Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill of Gundersen Health System and the physician lead of the La Crosse county long-term care COVID team
- Professional Coaching as a Wellness Strategy for Healthcare Professionals, with Dr. Jeannette Spilde, MD, Certified Physician Development Coach, Mayo Clinic Health System
- Cultivating Personal Well-Being. with Silvana F. Richardson, PhD, RN, AHN-BC, Viterbo University
- Promoting Resilience Among Nurses and Nurse Leaders: Outcomes of Individual and Team Based Interventions, with Sherry Chesak, PhD, RN
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nursing-research-on-the-green-2022-registration-145292791651
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.