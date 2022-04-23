Nursing Research on the Green to focus on preventing 'compassion fatigue'

"We know that physicians and nurses and other healthcare workers have committed suicide as a direct result of the pandemic," Chesak says. "And others have had suicide ideation. It's been much more prevalent in healthcare workers, research has shown, than the general population. And we're still experiencing the effects of the pandemic. And I think we will be for quite a while."

Initially, Chesak says, caregivers and healthcare workers "rallied around each other -- 'We can get through this,'" but pandemic fatigue set in. The changes in practices, policies and procedures have been overwhelming, and many organizations are facing staffing shortages. Healing, Chesak says, will not happen overnight.

The heightened tensions brought on by the pandemic have also provoked more instances of hostile behaviors by patients and their families. Local hospital staff and those on a national level have experienced more verbal and physical abuse from those who enter the doors. Safety is most important, and while words may not mandate an escort out, belligerence does not inspire compassion, which Chesak says it can't be forced.

"There will be times when it will be very difficult for us to practice compassion towards others," Chesak says. "Sometimes we're just not ready in the moment to do that. And that's okay. And that's where the self compassion comes in."

Chesak's mentor Amit Sood, founder and executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing, notes, "Any act other than love is often a cry for help," and Chesak says it helps to understand that an individual acting out is suffering and in pain.

"If you view everyone in that way, that can help you to see them in a different light," Chesak says.

Chesak was introduced to Sood's teachings and the practice of mindfulness over a decade ago when her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

"He talked about practicing compassion and acceptance and meaning and purpose and forgiveness and gratitude. It was really what got me through that year of caring for her," Chesak says. "Obviously it was a very challenging time for her and our family. And as a mom, you just want to take that suffering away from your child and it's not possible."

Her daughter underwent treatment for a year, with Chesak continuing to practice mindfulness.

"It shaped what I focus on now in my research, because I became so passionate about helping other caregivers in similar situations," says Chesak.

Of her daughter, who is doing well now, Chesak says, "She was a strong girl and I learned a lot about resilience from her."

Tools for practicing compassion and self compassion

People have the ability to actually change some of the patterns in their brain by practicing different techniques, according to research, which is called neuroplasticity. The results aren't instant -- it takes dedication -- but even brief mindfulness practices done daily "can have a tremendous impact on one's well being," Chesak says. Meditating and the RAIN technique -- Recognize, Allow, Investigate, Nurture -- are examples.

"My hope is to have (people) walk away with some tangible tools that they can use to incorporate those self-compassion practices into their everyday life," Chesak says.

Also crucial is support from others, whether it be colleagues, family members, or the organization for which a caregiver works.

"I just think it's so key that we're also showing compassion to one another," Chesak says. "One of the key indicators for resilience as if you have mutual support from others that are going through a similar circumstance as you."