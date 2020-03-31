Nursing school students in La Crosse fought 1918 pandemic

A November 1918 view of a group of women from the St. Francis School of Nursing taken near the end of World War I outside of the old hospital building at 10th and Market streets.
While these women may not have aided the war effort as nurses, they surely were involved in helping to fight the 1918 flu pandemic, also called the Spanish Flu, that lasted from 1918-1920.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email archives.lacrosselibrary.org.
Oct 6, 1918
Oct. 7, 1918
Oct 11, 1918
Oct. 15, 1918
Oct. 16, 1918
Oct. 21, 1918
Oct 24, 1918
Oct 29, 1918
Oct. 30, 1918
Oct. 31, 1918
Nov. 11, 1918
Nov. 13, 1918
Dec. 16, 1918
Expect to see lots of familiar places and faces.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.