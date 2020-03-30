You are the owner of this article.
Nursing school students in La Crosse fought 1918 pandemic
Nursing school students in La Crosse fought 1918 pandemic

A group of women stand outside the St. Francis School of Nursing in 1918, near the end of World War I.

A November 1918 view of a group of women from the St. Francis School of Nursing taken near the end of World War I outside of the old hospital building at 10th and Market streets.

While these women may not have aided the war effort as nurses, they surely were involved in helping to fight the 1918 flu pandemic, also called the Spanish Flu, that lasted from 1918-1920.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

