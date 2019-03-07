Thanks to a very wet fall and what has felt like endless snow this winter, we should expect “above to well-above normal” risks for flooding on the Mississippi River from the Twin Cities to the Iowa border, according to the latest 2019 spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service.
Flood conditions have been primed by the amount of snow on the ground and at the headwaters of the Mississippi River. Just over 4.6 feet of snow fell in the La Crosse area this winter, including a record-breaking 31.1 inches in February, said La Crosse-based meteorologist Logan Lee. Snow depths in La Crosse currently range between 10 and 20 inches.
Thick river ice, above normal river levels and frozen ground saturated with fall rain also increase the risk of floods.
In La Crosse, flood waters could reach Pettibone Campground and RV Park under minor flood conditions, Shore Acres Road and Goose Island campgrounds under moderate flood conditions, and Riverside Park up to State Street under major flood conditions, Lee said.
Whether that happens depends on how fast the snow melts.
Although near-term temperatures are expected to remain below or close to average for March, higher than normal rainfall is expected in the next seven to 10 days, which Lee said could cause an influx of snow to melt and flow into the river.
The forecast becomes less certain going into late March and April, Lee said.
