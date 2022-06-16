NWS confirms tornado in La Farge, third in western Wisconsin on Wednesday

National Weather Service crews were in the La Farge and Hillsboro areas in Vernon County on Thursday afternoon evaluating whether damage sustained was the result of a tornado.

Late in the afternoon they confirmed a tornado in La Farge, the third tornado confirmed in western Wisconsin from Wednesday's strong storm front.

The tornadoes left in their path a substantial amount of damage but no deaths or major injuries.

The NWS said the La Farge tornado occurred from 4:07 to 4:14 pm on Wednesday, with 100 mph peak winds and traveling 6.2 miles. Called an EF-1, it was 200 yards in maximum width.

"The tornado primarily produced EF-1 tree damage with some EFO damage to a few structures," the NWS said.

Other tornadoes were confirmed in Monroe County and Mauston from the system that started to move across the state mid-afternoon bringing rain, strong winds and some hail.

One EF-2 tornado touched down just after 4 p.m. outside of Tomah in Monroe County, according to the NWS, which described it at the time as “large and extremely dangerous.” Officials said it traveled for about 15 miles before leaving the county.

The storm stopped traffic nearby on Interstate 90-94 for more than three hours because multiple semis had been blown over by the winds.

Another tornado, which was rated as an EF-1 by the NWS on Thursday, touched down in the Mauston area and downed trees and power lines and damaged roofs throughout the community.

