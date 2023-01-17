NWS issues winter storm watch for La Crosse, surrounding counties

The Coulee Region can say goodbye to its recent spell of gentle winter weather.

A winter storm moving through through the region Wednesday night and Thursday is expected to dump up to 11 inches of snow and complicate Thursday commutes.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa — including La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Trempealeau counties in Wisconsin, and Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota.

The NWS predicts snowfall totals of 5 to 9 inches overnight Wednesday in La Crosse and cautions drivers to be wary of slippery roads Thursday morning. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is possible, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is forecast for Thursday.

Warmer temperatures in southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa could result in a rain-snow mix — meaning lower snowfall totals and particularly hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures in La Crosse will remain relatively mild, with Wednesday's high nearing 34 degrees, an overnight low of 28 and a high of 32 on Thursday.

While the NWS notes that the forecast can change, it expects most of the Coulee Region to get more than 4 inches of snow — giving La Crosse, Winona and Black River Falls a 99% chance of at least 4 inches, Tomah 98% and Viroqua 92%.

La Crosse has an 85% chance of 6 inches or more and a 43% chance of 8 inches or more. Winona and Black River Falls both have an 88% chance of getting at least 6 inches, while the former has a 55% chance of getting at least 8 inches. Tomah has an 80% chance of getting at least 6 inches, and Viroqua has a 66% chance.

