The Wisconsin Historical Society is listing Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse on the State Register of Historic Places, according to a state press release.

Established in the mid-19th century as a privately owned, secular cemetery, the Oak Grove Cemetery Association acquired the grounds in 1872 and created a new design that exemplified the ideals of the Rural Cemetery Movement that had become popular in the U.S.

So-called “rural” cemeteries (named for their spacious and rustic landscapes rather than their locations) were typically located at the edges of the cities they were meant to serve and featured meandering pathways, heavy tree growth and other naturalistic plantings, and rolling topography that frequently rose to create scenic vistas.

Throughout its history, numerous monuments and memorials were installed at Oak Grove Cemetery, including grand memorials to Gov. C.C. Washburn, Joseph Losey (longtime benefactor of the Oak Grove Cemetery Association), and area Civil War veterans.

The site also became home to a sizable community mausoleum in 1912 and several small family mausoleums. In addition, Oak Grove contains an especially fine and varied collection of smaller-scale burial markers and monuments that display American funerary art and architecture from the 19th and early 20th centuries, according to the release.