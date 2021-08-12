Oak, Vietnam Veterans Trails briefly closed for projects

Two trails in La Crosse will be temporarily closed for maintenance and projects, according the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

Oak Trail in Hixon Forest is closed starting Thursday for bridge maintenance likely through the weekend. It is anticipated the work will be completed and trail reopened on Monday, August 16.

In addition, Vietnam Veterans Trail will be closed starting Monday, August 16 through the end of September for an Xcel Energy project.

The trail between Riverside Park and Copeland Avenue will be closed while Xcel's "Riverbank Reconstruction" project is underway.

The project will conduct shallow excavation of soils along the north of the La Crosse River. Crews will then place "slope-protective riprap" on the area, and will lay down seed to restore the greenery.

Construction on the site is expected to be completed by Sept. 25 when the trail would then reopen.

