OASIS event, concert being held Wednesday

The Causeway Caregiver's OASIS program will host a series of events next week in recognition of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

Individuals with dementia, community members, caregivers, and potential volunteers are invited to "Discover OASIS" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Refinery in First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska.

Attendees can tour the site, fill out forms if interested in participating or volunteering, enjoy refreshments and listen to a 1:30 p.m. "High Hopes Concert" by the Giving Hearts Choir.

For more information on the OASIS program, call 608-790-0471 or visit oasisrespite.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.