OASIS program "Discovery Day" being held June 16

Causeway Caregivers will host a "Discovery Day" next Wednesday as part of Dementia Friendly Community Week.

The program, being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska, is being offered through Causeway Caregivers' OASIS Respite Program, which supports caregivers to those diagnosed with a form of dementia.

Community members, caregivers and potential volunteers are invited to attend the Discovery Day, which will introduce OASIS' mind, body and spirit focused activities and dementia related resources and materials. A tour will be given, food will be served and the Giving Hearts Choir will perform.

The OASIS Respite Program, launched in fall 2020, is held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and offers an opportunity for socialization, activities and a meal.

For more information, contact Sara Wrobel, executive director of Causeway Caregivers and program coordinator for OASIS, by calling 608-780-0471 or visit oasisrespite.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.