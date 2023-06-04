As part of June being Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the OASIS Respite Program is asking individuals, caregivers and potential volunteers to visit “The Refinery” of First Free Church, 123 Mason St. in Onalaska, to discover all that OASIS provides during its respite time. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 8, with a spring concert by The Giving Hearts Choir from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., followed by refreshments.

OASIS is a weekly respite program for those in the beginning to mid stages of an Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other brain related diagnosis. Activities are all mind, body and spirit focused with dementia adapted resources, and materials. This is a program that appeals to many individuals by getting to know them, their interests, and providing socialization, laughter and a nutritious meal on Mondays and Thursdays.

The June 8 event is an opportunity for new, curious individuals to tour our site, and gather forms needed to participate as a caregiver, participant or volunteer. OASIS opened in October 2020 and has room for participation in a variety of ways. For more information, contact Sara Wrobel, OASIS Respite program coordinator, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, at 608-780-0471 or visit the website at oasisrespite.org.